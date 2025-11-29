Diaz late show helps Bayern rebound from Arsenal loss

Luis Diaz scored in stoppage time to help Bayern Munich bounce back from Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Arsenal in a 3-1 comeback home win over St Pauli on Saturday.

Suspended for the Arsenal defeat — Bayern’s first in any competition this season — Diaz headed in a Harry Kane cross to send Bayern in front in the third minute of injury time.

Nicolas Jackson then scored four minutes later to add gloss to the victory as Bayern avoided dropping points for just the second time this Bundesliga season.

Earlier, Diaz created Bayern’s equaliser for Raphael Guerreiro before half-time, after Andreas Hountondji had given lowly Pauli a surprise lead six minutes in.

RB Leipzig’s scoreless draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday means Bayern will finish the round eight points clear atop the table.

Veteran Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer credited his side’s “belief”.

“We kept going after we went behind and were unlucky to hit the post three times. The late goals were a relief” Neuer said.

Arriving in Munich after a club record eight straight Bundesliga defeats, Pauli took the lead early.

The visitors forced Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich into a mistake in midfield and Hountondji outmuscled Kim Min-jae to claim the ball before scoring past Manuel Neuer at the near post.

Bayern youngsters Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof took turns hitting the post before Diaz acrobatically created the leveller.

Redeeming himself for his early mistake, Kim chipped a long pass to Diaz in the box. The Colombian fell but somehow squeezed the ball to Guerreiro, who blasted in from close range.

Kane hit the woodwork with 10 minutes remaining but was crucial in Diaz’s late strike, lofting a ball goalwards for the former Liverpool forward to head home, before Chelsea loanee Jackson added a third with the final kick of the match.

Elsewhere, Heidenheim scored twice after the 90th minute to snatch a 2-1 away win at Union Berlin and climb off the foot of the table.

Germany starlet Said El Mala scored a stoppage-time equaliser for promoted Cologne in a 1-1 draw away at Werder Bremen.

Hoffenheim jumped up to fourth in the table with a 3-0 home win over floundering Augsburg, who are winless since early October.

Later on Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen face Borussia Dortmund at home and can draw level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig with victory.