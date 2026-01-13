Ebonyi football tournament prize money increased to N50 million

The prize money for the 2026 edition of the football competition sponsored by Senate Deputy Whip, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has been raised from N10 million to N50 million, the senator announced during the final match of the Ohamadike Super League in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The final saw Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) defeat Izzi LGA 4–3 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time, while Abakaliki LGA secured third place.

Speaking with journalists after the match, Nwebonyi said the increase reflected the quality of organisation and the talent discovered throughout the tournament.

“I am a sports lover, especially football, and I am committed to engaging youths positively to help them achieve their life ambitions,” Nwebonyi said.

He added that the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports had pledged to draft outstanding players into the state team, Abakaliki FC.

According to Nwebonyi, the higher prize money is intended to motivate teams to perform at their best and to make the competition a model for others.

“Leadership is about solving people’s problems, and if that is not the reason for occupying an office, then the occupier is there by mistake,” he said, reflecting on his long-standing involvement in public service in Ebonyi.

Mr Chidi Ogbonna, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Ebonyi Local Government Areas Coordinators Forum, said the competition met expectations due to the senator’s support. Ogbonna, who oversaw the tournament from the first day, noted it was the first time a competition of this scale had been organised in the district.

“The senator is satisfied with the organisation of the competition, which necessitated the increment of the prize money and the retention of the LOC to organise the 2026 edition,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the winners, Ohaukwu LGA, received N5 million, while runners-up Izzi LGA took N3 million. Third-placed Abakaliki LGA were awarded N2 million.