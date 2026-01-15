For Super Eagles, the AFCON jinx continues

The Super Eagles’ failure to scale the semifinal hurdles of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday night in Rabat, Morocco, brought to the fore their unbroken jinx in the tournament.

The Super Eagles have never defeated a host nation in an AFCON knockout match (excluding third-place playoffs), and many Nigerians were hoping to see an end to the jinx on Wednesday.

At Algiers ’90, the Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Algeria in the final.

At Tunisia 2004, the Super Eagles’ encounter with the host, Tunisia, ended 1–1 in the semifinal, but Tunisia won 5–3 on penalties.

At Ghana 2008, the Super Eagles lost 1-2 to the host, Ghana, in the quarter-final.

And at the last AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles lost 1-2 to the host in the final.

Apart from failing to break the jinx against the host nation in a knockout stage, the Super Eagles’ running penalty shootout woes resurfaced on Wednesday night in Rabat as hosts Morocco booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 4–2 shootout victory over Nigeria, following a goalless 120 minutes.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco’s hero, saving two Nigerian penalties before Youssef En-Nesyri calmly converted the decisive spot kick to seal victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The defeat echoed Nigeria’s heartbreak in Morocco last November, when they crashed out of the intercontinental World Cup playoff on penalties, and it again shut the door on hopes of a fourth continental title on Wednesday.

Morocco, chasing a first AFCON crown in 50 years, will now face Senegal, the 2021 champions, in Sunday’s final in Rabat, while the Super Eagles will contest the third-place playoff against Egypt a day earlier. The Super Eagles are not new to the third-place match.

The semi-final itself was a tense and cagey affair, with few clear-cut chances over two hours of football. Morocco enjoyed the better opportunities and were repeatedly denied by impressive saves from Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who was by far the busier of the two keepers.

Nigeria, despite entering the match with the tournament’s best scoring record, struggled badly in attack and offered little ambition going forward. Their most dangerous moments were fleeting, and when talisman Victor Osimhen finally found space in the box, a heavy touch let the chance slip away.

Morocco’s early promise included a headed chance falling to Ayoub El Kaabi inside the six-yard box, but hesitation cost him, while Ismael Saibari later tested Nwabali with a well-worked effort. Most of the hosts’ attempts, however, came from range and were dealt with comfortably.

The match was ultimately decided from the spot. Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi both saw their penalties saved by Bounou, leaving Morocco to complete the job and move within one win of ending a half-century wait for continental glory.

While Morocco have yet to hit top gear, their efficiency and organisation have carried them to the final. Their sternest test now awaits against a confident Senegal side led by Sadio Mane, whose winner earlier in Tangier ended Egypt’s challenge.