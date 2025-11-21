Guardiola says ‘season starts now’ as Man City hunt Arsenal

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Luton Town and Manchester City at Kenilworth Road stadium in Luton, central England, on February 27, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Pep Guardiola said Friday that the “real season starts now” as Manchester City seek to hunt down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

City closed the gap to the Gunners to four points before the recent international break, thumping champions Liverpool 3-0 after Arsenal dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Guardiola was asked ahead of his side’s match at Newcastle on Saturday about the importance of a potential swing in momentum from those results.

The City boss admitted it was important not to allow “impeccable” Arsenal to build up too big a lead, though he cautioned the season was still relatively young.

“The feeling that I had in the past when we fought incredibly against Liverpool, I had the feeling that we’ll not drop many points and if they can take a lot of distance it will be difficult to catch up,” he said.

“It was similar with Liverpool last season,” when they won the league with four games to spare, he said.

Guardiola, who has won the Premier League title six times with City, said nothing would be decided in November.

“There’s two parts of the season, when the transfer window is over in summer and after, when the international break is over,” he said.

“Now the international break is done so we’ll be (together) until March, see each other every three days, four days. Now the real, real season starts.

“And the important thing is to be there, to be close there and after that arrive at the end of the season with the chance that we can fight for it.

“That is the target and of course winning tomorrow would be an important step for us.”

If City beat Eddie Howe’s struggling Newcastle they would be just a single point behind Arsenal, who host London rivals Tottenham the following day.

Guardiola will be without midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Rodri for the visit to St James’ Park.

“Everybody is fit except Kova and Rodri,” he said. “Rodri is making steps good — it’s almost three weeks since his last setback.

“He knows he has to take time to recover well mentally and physically and to be consistent from now until the end.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will be out of action for “weeks” after picking up an injury during international duty, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday.

The Brazil centre-back has been ever-present in the Premier League in a Gunners back line that has conceded just five goals in 11 games.

But he suffered a thigh injury during Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

“Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the Brazilian national team and he’s going to be out for weeks,” Arteta said.

“We need to have another scan next Wednesday, and we’ll have the timeline probably much clearer than we have at the moment.

“It’s clearly a blow because he’s our leader in our back line and, to me, it’s never a positive thing. The good thing is that we have very good options and people have to stand up now and do the job.”