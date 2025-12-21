Hearts beat Rangers to bolster historic title hopes

Rangers players celebrate after Hearts defender Jamie McCart scores his second own goal in the defeat to Rangers under pressure from Cyriel Dessers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts bolstered their bid to break the Old Firm’s 40-year grip on Scottish football with a 2-1 win over Rangers to open up a nine-point lead at the top of table.

The Jambos have won all four meetings with Celtic and Rangers this season to spark credible ambitions that they can become the first non-Glasgow side since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1985 to win the Scottish title.

The Edinburgh side have not won the top-flight since 1959/60.

Rangers had been unbeaten in eight league games since Danny Rohl took charge to rekindle their own title hopes, but were undone by two goals in four minutes just before half-time at Tynecastle.

Stuart Findlay headed in a well worked corner before Lawrence Shankland embarrassed Jack Butland at his near post.

Derek McInnes’ men then saw out the second half comfortably until an error from Frankie Kent allowed Youssef Chermiti to pull a goal back with virtually the last kick of the game.

Rangers fell 12 points behind the leaders, albeit with a game in hand.

Second-placed Celtic have played two fewer matches than Hearts but are in turmoil ahead of Aberdeen’s visit to Parkhead later on Sunday.

New manager Wilfried Nancy has lost his first four matches in charge to oversee the Scottish champions’ worst run since 1978.