How Lagos fans reacted to Chelsea, Arsenal star game at EPL Watch Party

The outcome of the Premier League star match between Chelsea and Arsenal sparked some angry reactions from football fans in Lagos, who came in their thousands to watch the encounter at an MTN EPL Watch Party, Cubana, Ikeja, at the weekend.

The match ended 1-1 despite Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo getting a first-half red card in a fiery London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo had a yellow card upgraded to a red following a VAR check for a studs-up challenge on Mikel Merino as he became the fourth Chelsea player to be sent off this season.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Enzo Maresca’s side went in front straight after half-time when Trevoh Chalobah flicked a Reece James corner beyond David Raya with a near-post header. The Gunners equalized some minutes later through Merino to end the encounter 1-1.

For a majority of the fans, the Blues gave a good account of themselves and deserved to win the tie. Some others however disagree.

Speaking with The Guardian at the end of the match, one of the fans, who identified himself only as Hamza said; “I feel Chelsea should have won this match outrightly if the referee was fair enough. After he gave Caicedo a red card, he should have also issued a red card to an Arsenal player for hitting a Chelsea player on his face. The referee spoiled the match for Chelsea.”

Another fan, Samuel Onovare said; “I really enjoyed this match. The two teams gave a good account of themselves. But to be fair to the referee, that red card to Caicedo was a deserved one. My only concern was the referee failure to issue Arsenal player same red card for hitting a Chelsea player on his face. He should have gone to the VAR to have a second look.”

The MTN EPL Watch Party at the popular Cubana Club in Ikeja was jam packed with thousands of football fans who came from all parts of the city to match the match. Apart from the fans cheering, the energetic display by female dancers and afro beat singer, Eniola, engaged by the telecommunication giant added more colour to the event.