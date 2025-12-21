Kane helps Bayern go nine points clear

An understrength Bayern Munich coasted to a 4-0 away win over lowly Heidenheim on Sunday, restoring their nine-point lead atop the table in Harry Kane’s first match as captain.

Borussia Dortmund had closed the gap to the leaders to six points on Friday but Bayern were in complete control from start to finish, winning thanks to goals from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Kane.

The victory in the final match of 2025 means Bayern will stay well clear on top of the Bundesliga table until the league resumes in early January.

Bayern arrived in Heidenheim missing almost a full starting XI, with Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Jackson, Kim Min-jae and Aleksandar Pavlovic missing through injury, suspension or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Only two outfield players on Bayern’s bench had ever started a Bundesliga match.

The absentees meant England skipper Kane was handed the captain’s armband for the first time in his 121st competitive match for Bayern.

Olise had eye surgery on Monday but had no trouble helping Bayern find their way to an opener, curling in a corner for Stanisic to score via a Jonathan Tah pass.

Olise doubled up for Bayern just after the half-hour mark in similar fashion, with a free-kick finding Hiroki Ito who laid it off for the France winger to tap home.

Looking fresh after missing Bayern’s last three matches with suspension, Diaz headed in the match-sealing goal with four minutes remaining.

Kane had missed a clear chance just after half-time but got on the scoresheet in stoppage time, sidestepping two defenders before driving a low shot inside the right post for his 30th goal of the season in all competitions.

In Sunday’s other match, bottom-club Mainz and 16th-placed St Pauli fought out a scoreless draw.