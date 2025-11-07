Liverpool, Man City renew rivalry in attempt to narrow Arsenal gap

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte (back) challenges Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England, on October 3, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester City host Liverpool this weekend in the latest chapter of a compelling rivalry that has dominated the Premier League for nearly a decade – but this time, both clubs are playing catch-up.

Table-toppers Arsenal will hope their two main rivals cancel each other out at the Etihad, but a win for either City or Liverpool would be a psychological boost.

The Gunners, meanwhile, face former captain Granit Xhaka when they travel to fourth-placed Sunderland, while Manchester United seek revenge for their defeat in the Europa League final by Tottenham Hotspur.

AFP Sport looks at three key talking points ahead of this weekend’s action:

Liverpool brace for Haaland test

Arne Slot has steadied the ship at Anfield, reverting to a tried-and-trusted defence after a run of four Premier League defeats that threatened to derail Liverpool’s season.

It is too soon to say if the defending champions have turned a corner but consecutive wins and clean sheets against Aston Villa, in the Premier League, and Real Madrid, in the Champions League, are steps in the right direction.

Liverpool manager Slot’s defence for the past two matches has been Conor Bradley, Ibrahim Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson — all of whom were at the club last season.

On Sunday the Reds will face a challenge of a different magnitude when they come up against Erling Haaland, who has already scored an astounding 27 goals in 17 matches for club and country this season.

The Norway forward has scored twice in each of his past four home league games. Two more on Sunday would take him to a century of Premier League goals in record time.

Man Utd in Spurs revenge mission

Tottenham and Manchester United meet on Saturday for the first time since they faced off in May’s Europa League final between two misfiring teams.

Spurs, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season, jettisoned manage Ange Postecoglou despite winning that match 1-0 to end their 17-year trophy drought.

United, who finished 15th, decided to stick with Ruben Amorim.

Both clubs can argue they made the right decision despite an inconsistent start to the new campaign, given they are level on 17 points after 10 games and well in the fight for Champions League football.

Spurs started brightly under new boss Thomas Frank but their home form has been poor, with just one win in five league games.

Tottenham were booed off by their own fans after an anaemic performance in last week’s 1-0 defeat by London rivals Chelsea.

But they beat Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Frank saying it was a “step forward in terms of how we want to play”.

United, whose three-match winning run was ended by Nottingham Forest last week, will be desperate to beat Spurs after four defeats against them last season.

Xhaka’s emotional Arsenal reunion

Can Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka be the man to finally breach Arsenal’s rock-solid defence?

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have won their past eight games in all competitions without conceding a goal, a joint-record for an English top-flight club.

They are six points clear at the summit of the Premier League and joint top of the league phase table in the Champions League.

Xhaka has been a revelation since joining newly-promoted Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen and was described by ex-Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher as the “signing of the season”.

The Switzerland midfielder scored his first goal for the Black Cats against Everton on Monday and also has three assists.

Xhaka, 33, said he was looking forward to facing a club where he spent “seven amazing years”.

“We know the quality that Arsenal has,” he told Sky Sports. “It will be an emotional game for myself.”

Arsenal will hope he does not enjoy the match too much.

Fixtures Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Tottenham v Manchester United (1230), Everton v Fulham, West Ham v Burnley, Sunderland v Arsenal (1730), Chelsea v Wolves (2000)

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Bournemouth, Brentford v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Leeds, Manchester City v Liverpool (1630).