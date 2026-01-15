Luis Enrique remains confident in PSG despite cup loss

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has expressed unwavering confidence in his team’s credentials, following their shock 1-0 defeat at home to newly promoted city rivals Paris FC in the French Cup.

Speaking ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with fourth-placed Lille on Friday, Enrique acknowledged the unexpected nature of the cup exit but insisted that it should not cast doubt on the champions’ abilities. “Honestly, if anyone has any doubts about our team… they should drop them,” he said. “What’s the problem? People think we’re going to win all the trophies and all of our matches? Football doesn’t work that way. You have to highlight what we’ve accomplished. I have no doubts about the type of team we are.”

PSG completed a historic treble last season, winning Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League – the first French team to achieve such a feat. However, their campaign this season has been less consistent, with the club currently sitting second in Ligue 1, one point behind surprise leaders Lens, and already eliminated from the French Cup.

The reigning champions have struggled to replicate last season’s attacking sharpness, a problem compounded by a series of injuries. Despite the returns of Ousmane Dembélé, the current Ballon d’Or, and Desire Doue, PSG’s attacking play has yet to reach the same intensity and creativity. This was highlighted during the defeat to Paris FC, when the team failed to score despite 25 attempts, seven on target. In contrast, their opponents managed only four shots, converting one to secure victory.

Enrique downplayed the French Cup elimination, viewing it as a potential motivator for their Ligue 1 and Champions League campaigns. “The French Cup was not the top priority this season,” he said. “I hope our elimination will be a motivation for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, which are the most important competitions.”

PSG are currently in a strong position to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League group phase and avoid the play-offs, though they face a challenging away fixture against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lens, who lead Ligue 1 after a nine-match winning streak, will be without top scorer Odsonne Edouard for their visit by Auxerre on Saturday. Coach Pierre Sage confirmed that Edouard, who has scored eight goals in 16 matches since joining from Crystal Palace, is unlikely to play more than a short cameo due to injury, with youngster Rayan Fofana expected to deputise.

Third-placed Marseille, meanwhile, face a crucial test away to Angers, knowing that further slip-ups – including last week’s 2-0 defeat at home to Nantes – could end their title hopes, with Lens currently eight points clear.

A player to watch this weekend is 19-year-old Brazilian Endrick, who scored the winner on his Lyon debut against Lille in the French Cup. On loan from Real Madrid, he has expressed hopes that his time at Lyon will help secure a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Friday’s Ligue 1 fixtures see Monaco host Lorient at 1800 GMT, with PSG facing Lille at 2000 GMT. The weekend will also feature Lens v Auxerre, Toulouse v Nice, Angers v Marseille, Strasbourg v Metz, Rennes v Le Havre, Nantes v Paris FC, and Lyon v Brest.