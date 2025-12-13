Marseille coach tips Greenwood as ‘potential Ballon d’Or’

Marseille's English forward #10 Mason Greenwood (L) fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder #17 Vitinha during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on March 16, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said Friday he believes English striker Mason Greenwood, who has already scored 13 goals this season, has “Ballon d’Or potential”.

“Mason has tremendous potential. I don’t see many players of this calibre in Europe. For me, he has Ballon d’Or potential,” De Zerbi told a press conference two days before his team’s Ligue 1 match against Monaco.

“It will be up to him to decide if he wants to do everything he can to compete for the Ballon d’Or. But based on his natural talent, he has that potential.”

Since joining Marseille last summer, Greenwood has scored 35 goals and provided nine assists in 56 appearances.

The 24-year-old is Marseille’s number one attacking weapon but is sometimes criticised for his lack of defensive work.

“I always want more, and I’d like him to be more consistent,” De Zerbi continued.

“But I’m not asking him to make 100-metre runs back. I was a number 10, not a right-back, I understand.

“But he can press with more intensity. When we’re under pressure, he can retain possession better, avoid taking too many risks, and get the team out,” the Italian coach added.

“But then, when I saw his goal against Union Saint-Gilloise, his dribble like Drogba and the shot that easily beat a goalkeeper who’s over two meters tall, I was speechless.”

“I hope that in a few years, he’ll remember me and say to himself, ‘The coach gave me a hard time every day, but I improved’.”

Greenwood controversially signed for Marseille in July 2024 after a season on loan from Manchester United at Spanish club Getafe.

He was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023.

Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli described Greenwood as “one of the best” players he had ever encountered in his career.

“I’ve seen a few of them with Argentina. Messi is from another galaxy, but Mason is capable of anything. He’s two-footed, he’s fast, intelligent,” he said.