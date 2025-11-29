Monaco shock PSG as Minamino scores winner

Japan’s Takumi Minamino scored the only goal of the game as Monaco shocked reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Saturday, winning 1-0 in the principality.

The 30-year-old Japanese international star, once of Liverpool, struck just past the midway point in the second half at the Stade Louis II to inflict a second domestic defeat of the campaign on PSG.

Monaco held on through the closing stages, including seven minutes of stoppage time, after having former Paris defender Thilo Kehrer sent off in the 80th minute.

It is a surprise result with Monaco ending a run of three consecutive Ligue 1 losses which had seen them lose ground on PSG and the other sides at the top of the table.

They are now provisionally up to sixth, seven points behind the capital side whose only other reverse in Ligue 1 so far this season came away to Marseille in September.

PSG remain top of the standings for now with 30 points from 14 games, but last season’s Champions League winners are just two points clear of nearest rivals Marseille and Lens and could lose their place at the summit later on Saturday.

“Usually I prefer to watch matches again and analyse them, but today it is easier. We were not precise enough and we made too many individual and collective mistakes,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“Neither team played at a very high level, but they played better than us. It was without any doubt our worst match of the season.”

Marseille, fresh from winning 2-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Champions League in midweek, can go first with a win against Toulouse later at the Velodrome.

Lens will also have the opportunity to leapfrog PSG by taking three points at Angers on Sunday.

Minamino controlled an Aleksandr Golovin cross before finishing past Lucas Chevalier to open the scoring and Monaco maintained their advantage even after German centre-back Kehrer saw red following a VAR check for a foul on Ibrahim Mbaye.

Paul Pogba made another brief cameo appearance off the bench for the hosts, a week after coming on for his first competitive appearance in over two years following a doping ban.

PSG, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday, were themselves far from full strength with Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue all missing.

In addition, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele only managed just over half an hour as a substitute as he continues to build up fitness in what has been an injury-hit season so far.

The France forward was unable to have a decisive impact on proceedings and PSG have now already suffered as many Ligue 1 defeats as in the whole of each of the last two campaigns.