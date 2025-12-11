Morocco include injured captain Hakimi in AFCON squad

Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after converting the last penalty during the penalty shoot-out to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 6, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Morocco included injured captain Achraf Hakimi in a 26-man squad named on Thursday for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old full-back sprained his ankle after being fouled playing for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich last month in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking after the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington last Friday, head coach Walid Regragui said: “We hope he (Hakimi) will be available for our first match against the Comoros.”

Hosts Morocco face the Comorans on December 21 in Rabat in the opening match of the biennial African football showpiece.

Referring to recently crowned 2025 African player of the year Hakimi, Regragui added: “He is doing better. He is improving. He wants to be here (Morocco). He is our leader, our captain.”

Morocco are in Group A with the Comoros, Mali and Zambia. Group winners and runners-up qualify automatically for the knockout phase, along with the best four of the six third-placed teams.

Other Atlas Lions stars, including goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and striker Youssef En-Nesyri, have been selected.

Morocco are seeking to win the AFCON a second time. They drew with Guinea in 1976 in Ethiopia to finish first in a tournament consisting only of mini-leagues.

Only three of the 13 AFCON hosts this century — Tunisia, Egypt and the Ivory Coast — have been crowned champions.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal/KSA), Munir El Kajoui (Renaissance Berkane), El Mehdi Al Harrar (Raja Casablanca)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA, capt), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids/EGY), Jawad El Yamiq (Al-Najma/KSA), Romain Saiss (Al Sadd/QAT), Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (Rennes/FRA), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille/FRA), Adam Masina (Torino/ITA), Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester Utd/ENG), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven/NED)

Midfielders: Oussama Targhalline (Feyenoord/NED), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis/ESP), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma/ITA), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart/GER), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona/ESP)

Forwards: Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid/ESP), Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal/ESP), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland/ENG), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce/TUR), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos/GRE), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain/UAE), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis/ESP), Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Standby: Youssef Belammari (Raja), Hamza Igamane (Lille/FRA).