Ndiaye’s strike sends Senegal into AFCON semi-finals after Mali red card

Senegal booked a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday after a first-half goal by recalled forward Iliman Ndiaye secured a 1–0 victory over 10-man Mali in Tangiers.

Ndiaye struck after 27 minutes, capitalising on a goalkeeping error by Djigui Diarra, as Senegal dominated possession and control in the first quarter-final of the tournament. Mali’s task was made significantly harder in first-half added time when captain Yves Bissouma was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The decisive moment came from a flowing Senegal move involving Ndiaye, which ended with Diarra allowing a Krepin Diatta cross to slip beneath his body. Ndiaye reacted quickest to bundle the loose ball into the net, handing Senegal a deserved lead on a cold, cloudy evening in the Mediterranean city.

Despite the setback, Mali showed resilience, as they had done in the previous round against Tunisia when also reduced to 10 men before half-time. They pressed for an equaliser after the break and came close on 55 minutes when Abdoulaye Diaby forced a sharp reflex save from Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Diarra, at fault for the goal, redeemed himself with a series of outstanding saves that kept Mali in contention. He denied Pape Gueye from distance, then later blocked efforts from Pathe Ciss and pushed away a fierce Lamine Camara volley during seven minutes of added time.

Earlier, Mali had appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty inside three minutes when Lassine Sinayoko went down under a challenge from Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. The referee waved play on, with VAR confirming the decision and replays showing simulation.

Bissouma had been booked midway through the half for a foul on Sadio Mané before his dismissal moments before the interval, when he brought down Idrissa Gueye in midfield. Appeals for VAR intervention were again rejected.

Senegal managed the second half with composure, introducing 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye late on, while Ndiaye was withdrawn with 15 minutes remaining.

The win sends Senegal into the semi-finals, where they will face either defending champions Ivory Coast or seven-time winners Egypt, who meet on Saturday