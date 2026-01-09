Super Eagles arrive Marrakesh, bank on FG’s payment of AFCON allowances

• FG clears players’ outstanding emoluments

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, has cleared the air on the delay in payment of allowances for players and officials of the Super Eagles at the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nation in Morocco.



There were reports on Wednesday that the players threatened to boycott their quarterfinal match against Algeria tomorrow over delay in the payment of their camp allowances and winning bonuses.



The Chairman, National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, had earlier told The Guardian in Rabat, Morocco that the delay in the disbursement of the Super Eagles’ intervention fund was as a result of structural changes within the Ministry of Finance, adding that the situation was neither deliberate nor limited to the sports sector.



But the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Uzoka-Anite, explained yesterday that everything concerning the payment have been successfully streamlined to ensure that the players are rewarded without further delay.



In a message, made available to The Guardian, yesterday, Dr Uzoka-Anite said: “I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025.



“The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.



“Going forward, the process will be fully streamlined to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practices.”



Providing current progress made on the payment, the minister said: “On Funding: All group-stage bonuses were fully released and have now cleared the necessary regulatory stages.

“For Acceleration: We have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, honouring the players’ preferences.



“On Disbursement: The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight. Players can expect these funds to reflect starting today (Wednesday) or tomorrow.



“Our focus remains entirely on supporting the team’s welfare so they can maintain their incredible momentum in the knockout rounds. We move forward with one goal: Bringing the trophy home,” the minister stated.



The minister confirmed that all group-stage match bonuses have now been fully released and have cleared the required regulatory procedures. She added that final transfers to players’ domiciliary accounts are currently in flight and expected to reflect from today or, at the latest, tomorrow.



The development follows mounting attention on the welfare of the Super Eagles after reports emerged that delays in foreign currency conversion had slowed the transfer of entitlements to players’ preferred accounts.



While the issue was described by the Minister as procedural rather than financial, the matter has sparked concern among fans and stakeholders who feared a potential distraction for the team amid a demanding tournament schedule.



She explained that the challenge stemmed largely from regulatory compliance requirements surrounding foreign exchange conversion and cross-border transfers.



“These were not issues of non-payment or unwillingness to pay. They were administrative bottlenecks related to FX processing, which had to be resolved without breaching existing financial regulations,” the minister explained.



She stated that the ministry is working closely with the CBN and relevant financial institutions to fast-track approvals and streamline the conversion framework.



The intervention resulted in the introduction of an accelerated FX conversion process, allowing funds to be moved swiftly into foreign currency in line with players’ stated preferences.



She said the exercise has now set a new benchmark for handling players’ entitlements at international competitions, adding that going forward, the streamlined process is expected to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements, aligned with international best practice and global standards for elite football tournaments.



She added: “All group-stage bonuses have been fully processed and cleared. The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are ongoing, and players should begin to see the funds reflect imminently.”

Beyond resolving the immediate issue, government sources stressed that the priority was to shield the team from off-the-pitch distractions as AFCON enters its decisive phase.



The Super Eagles have drawn praise for their composure and resilience throughout the group stage, performances that have rekindled national optimism and renewed belief in the team’s continental ambitions.



Sport enthusiasts say the swift resolution underscores the importance of institutional support in elite competitions, where financial uncertainty can undermine performance if left unchecked.

The latest spat over payment underscores the need for long-term reforms in the administration of players’ entitlements, particularly in an era of volatile foreign exchange conditions.