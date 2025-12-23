Nigeria gave me identity, chance to fulfill my dreams -Ekong

Retired Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has described Nigeria as the source of his identity and the platform that enabled him to fulfil his lifelong football ambitions, following his conferment with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

In an X post, Troost-Ekong said he was honoured and grateful to President Bola Tinubu for the recognition, noting that the award was a moment of pride and humility for him and his family. He said being recognised by Nigeria for a second time reinforced his bond with the country and the responsibility that comes with representing it.

“Nigeria gave me my identity, my purpose, and the platform to live my dream through football” he said.

He added that wearing the green and white of the Super Eagles had always been both a privilege and a promise to give his best for the badge and for Nigerians.

“Wearing the green and white has always been a great responsibility, privilege, and a promise to give everything for the badge and for our people” he said.

The national honour follows Troost-Ekong’s role as captain of the Super Eagles during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, where Nigeria finished runners-up.

The defender was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring three goals and leading Nigeria’s defence throughout the competition. His performances earned widespread recognition and placed him among the standout players of the tournament.

Troost-Ekong, who was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother, committed his international future to Nigeria in 2015. Since then, he has become one of the national team’s most consistent figures, earning more than 60 caps and captaining the side in multiple major tournaments.

He has represented Nigeria at two AFCON tournaments and played a key role in World Cup and AFCON qualifying campaigns.

In his message, Troost-Ekong also expressed support for the Super Eagles as they begin another AFCON campaign, stating his belief in the team and the country’s potential for success.

He pledged to support the squad throughout the tournament, describing the national team as a symbol of unity and hope for Nigerians.

“As our Super Eagles begin their AFCON journey today, I wish the team every success. As promised, I’ll be supporting them all the way. I believe in this group, our nation and what we can achieve” he said.

Meanwhile at club level, Troost-Ekong continues his professional career abroad. In 2024, he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Kholood after leaving Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki, where he featured in domestic league matches and European competitions.

Beyond football, Troost-Ekong has been involved in social initiatives focused on youth development and education in Nigeria.