African heavyweights showcase talents as 35th Cup of Nations begins in Morocco

After months of preparations, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will get underway on Sunday (December 21) in Morocco. With “Welcome Football, Welcome Fans,”as campaign theme, the country is set to host the 35th edition of the biennial Africa Cup of Nations, and the second time the country is doing so after ‘Maroc ‘88.

The North African nation was originally scheduled to host the 2015 edition, but it withdrew owing to fears stemming from the Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa. Due to FIFA expanding its Club World Cup competition to 32 teams and having it scheduled for June and July 2025, this AFCON will be played between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026, the first time the tournament will be played over the Christmas and New Year period.

The AFCON 2025 is packed with teams capable of a deep run. Defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, along with Tunisia, Mali, Cameroon, South Africa, and DR Congo, all appear within realistic striking distance.

Though, several heavyweights are chasing the continental glory, nothing is guaranteed going by AFCON history. While data points to no clear favourites, AFCON has always thrived on chaos, emotion, and the unexpected.

From shock eliminations to underdog stories, the 2025 edition in Morocco is once again set to remind the football world that, in Africa, anything can happen. It promises to be another unpredictable and emotionally charged tournament.

With the championship kicking off on December 21, the host nation has gone gay, with the kingdom and its people bringing out all that has made them one of Africa’s go to countries in sports festivals.

Morocco has hosted all that is in sports in the last decade, including the African Women’s Cup of Nations, all the boys’ and girls’ youth championships, the Women’s Champions League and the continental playoff for the 2026 World Cup.

But the AFCON is the biggest of them all yet and to show how good they are in housing some of the world’s biggest sports communities ahead of its co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, Morocco has rolled out the red carpets waiting to receive the football visitors from Sunday.

Already, all the teams and most of their fans are on ground waiting for the big kickoff.

When you arrive at the Casablanca airport, it becomes immediately clear that the country has entered AFCON mode. Before luggage belts, before immigration desks, before the familiar hum of arrivals halls, football announces itself.

Giant AFCON-branded footballs dominate the terminal. LED screens pulse with tournament colours. Slogans welcoming Africa flash across walls and walkways. From the moment fans land, Morocco’s airports are no longer just transit points — they are part of the competition itself.

The championship begins on Sunday in Rabat with a Group A clash between hosts Morocco and Comoros that is the start of a four-week race to the title.

The match will kick-off at 8.00 p.m. local time (7.00 p.m. GMT) and will be watched by a sold-out crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

With tens of thousands of supporters expected to pass through Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier, Fès and Agadir in the coming days, Morocco’s airport network has moved into full operational and celebratory mode ahead of the continent’s flagship tournament.

Ahead of the championship, Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) launched a campaign themed “Welcome Football, Welcome Fans,” which it said is to show that Morocco’s airports are “fully ready to play their role as true gateways to celebrate the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” working closely with the Local Organising Committee and CAF.

Across the halls of the airport are adorned football memorabilia and other indigenous artifacts showcasing the rich culture of the kingdom.

Speaking to cafonline.com, a Congolese fan arriving from Kinshasa said, “it feels like the tournament starts the moment you land.

“You haven’t even stamped your passport yet, but already you feel the energy. It’s different from other tournaments.”

Behind the scenes, the spectacle is supported by months of logistical planning and infrastructure upgrades.

Over the past year, Morocco has expanded airport capacity, modernised passenger flows, reinforced security procedures and deployed additional trained staff to manage the expected surge.

Authorities say the effort has involved multiple agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the Royal Gendarmerie, Customs, and the Ministry of Dedicated welcoming zones, multilingual signage, reinforced assistance teams and real-time operational monitoring systems are now in place, particularly in cities hosting AFCON matches.

The celebratory atmosphere is deliberate. Airports hosting AFCON matches have been redesigned to act as extensions of the tournament itself — featuring illuminated walkways, fan tunnels, monumental arches and interactive zones that usher supporters into the spirit of the competition long before kickoff.

A newly released promotional film by ONDA sets the tone, presenting airports as the first chapter of the AFCON experience — a blend of football, culture and hospitality.For Abdulrahman Sule, a Nigerian fan arriving from Lagos, the message is clear.

“You know you’re in an AFCON country immediately,” he said. “The colours, the screens, the footballs — it’s telling you that Africa has gathered here.”

Morocco’s handling of the arrival phase will be closely watched. The Kingdom successfully hosted the Women’s AFCON in 2024 and the U-17 AFCON in 2025, and with preparations already under way to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the ability to manage fan movement and experience is under scrutiny.

ONDA has framed the airport operation as more than logistics — positioning it as part of Morocco’s broader ambition to establish itself as a continental aviation and tourism hub.

“Our airports are not just places of transit,” the statement said. “They are spaces where the African journey begins.”

That sentiment resonates with fans crossing borders for the tournament.

“I’ve been to AFCONs before,” said Youssef Benali, a Moroccan supporter welcoming friends from Algeria at the arrivals gate. “But this feels bigger. It feels like Morocco is saying: Africa, you are at home.”

The journey begins on arrival

AS flights continue to land and arrival halls fill with jerseys, flags and chants, one thing is clear: AFCON 2025 is already under way — not with a whistle, but with a welcome.

From giant footballs to glowing LED campaigns, Morocco’s airports have become the first stadiums of the tournament, offering supporters a promise — that this Africa Cup of Nations will be remembered from the very first step on Moroccan soil.

Once Again, It’s Time For Nigerians To Unite

KELECHI Iheanacho scored the last goal to give Nigeria a 4-2 victory over South Africa at the last edition of the championship in Cote d’Ivoire.

After the game, Carl Anka, a journalist who covers Manchester United for The Athletic, described how everyone could almost sense more than 200 million Nigerians holding their breath when the referee was called over to the monitor to watch the incident where the VAR had spotted Nigeria midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf, foul Percy Tau in the penalty area at the start of the move after Edo State-born Osimhen tapped in Bright Osayi-Samuel’s cross that would have made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.

All Nigerians were happy with Stanley Nwabali and Kelechi Iheanacho. No one bothered about the state of origin of Osimhen, Alhassan Yusuf, Bright Osayi-Samuel or other Super Eagles players.

Some Nigerian politicians were in Cote d’Ivoire, either to watch the matches or cheer the Super Eagles. None of them raised any objection over the ethnic identity of any player. None of them insinuated, as they did during the 2023 general elections, that a footballer from one ethnic group should not play for Nigeria. That is the power football has over Nigeria. It brings the people together irrespective of their different ethnic background or religion.

Morocco Are Bookmakers’ Favourites

To the action on the pitch, pundits have predicted this AFCON could be one of the most keenly fought editions since the 2002 edition in

Mali. The reason is simple:

In the host Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, DR Congo and South Africa, Africa has teams brimming with tested professionals ready to give their all for the crown. Nigeria has an added incentive of trying to use the championship to assuage their fans’ feelings after bungling the campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Though Morocco are the clear favourites, history has shown that AFCON rarely follows the script. According to Opta’s supercomputer, Morocco has (19.1percent) chances of lifting the trophy on January 18.

Playing at home and riding an 18-match winning streak, Morocco enters AFCON 2025 as the top favourite. The coach Walid Regragui’s side blends tactical discipline with attacking speed, backed by key figures like Brahim Díaz, Youssef En-Nesyri, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Their defensive solidity and consistency make the Atlas Lions the team everyone wants to avoid.

Unpredictable Pharaohs Of Egypt

THE Pharaohs of Egypt defeated the Super Eagles on Nigeria 2-1 in their last friendly match on Tuesday to send a warning signal to other participating teams. However, many pundits say that the result cannot be used to measure both teams as they fielded understrength teams.

With 12.4 per cent chance of lifting the trophy, the Pharaohs are AFCON’s most decorated team. The Egyptians, who lean heavily on Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah, are returning to complete an unfinished business, having finished second in two of the last three editions. Again, as he begins the last leg of his glittering club career, Salah will want to win his first AFCON title.

With seven AFCON crowns already, the Pharaohs’ experience and Salah’s individual brilliance keep them firmly in the title conversation. Egypt’s coach, Hossam Hassan, an AFCON icon, who scored seven goals as the Pharaohs won the 1998 edition in Burkina Faso, tested his options by lining up a squad made of young players and few established stars in Tuesday’s friendly against the Super Eagles, which they won 2-1 at Cairo International Stadium.

Hassan finished the 1998 tournament as joint top scorer alongside South Africa’s Benni McCarthy, whose team claimed the silver medal. For this match and the AFCON campaign itself, Hassan is expected to build his approach around the Liverpool star, Salah. He will also rely on Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, Al Ahly’s Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Emam Ashour and Mahmoud Trezeguet. Additional firepower comes from Pyramids’ Mohamed Hamdy and Mostafa Fathi, UAE-based Ibrahim Adel, and Mostafa Mohamed of FC Nantes.

Another Moment For Senegal’s Lions Of Teranga

THE Lions of Teranga as Senegal national team is called, has 12.3 percent chances of winning the 35th AFCON in Morocco. They claimed the title last in 2021, when they defeated Mohammed Salah-led Pharaohs of Egypt in the final hosted by Cameroon.

The Lions of Teranga arrive with renewed energy under Pape Thiaw. Led by former Liverpool star, Sadio Mane (now playing in Saudi Arabia) and supported by dynamic attackers like Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, the Senegalese team combine physical power with tactical balance, making them one of the most complete squads in the tournament.

Desert Foxes Set To Make Algerians Proud

AT Egypt 2019 edition of the Africa Nations Cup, the Desert Foxes of Algeria walked away with the title, beating Senegal in the final. And with the tournament taking place once again in North Africa, the Desert Foxes are handed a 12.0 per cent chance of winning it.

Despite recent disappointments, Algeria remain a dangerous contender. Former Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez (now playing in Saudi Arabia), continues to be the creative reference point for the team, while striker Mohamed Amoura brings goals and momentum from World Cup qualifying. Drawn into a tricky group, the Desert Foxes will look to rediscover their 2019-winning formula.

Super Eagles Aim To Be Super Again

THE Super Eagles of Nigeria are one of the teams rated to win the 35th AFCON title in Morocco, though with a low rate of 7.3 per cent. At ‘Maroc 88’, Nigeria had a strong performance, finishing as runner-up after losing a highly contested final match to Cameroon at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca. It was 90 minutes of tension, an AFCON decided by nerves.

The Nigerian squad, which featured players like Stephen Keshi (late), Peter Rufai (late), Henry Nwosu, and Rashidi Yekini (late) had an early headed goal by Henry Nwosu in the final but was controversially disallowed for offside.

While Cameroon lifted the trophy, millions of football-loving Nigerians carried the pain. It was a long night filled with agony, which victories in 1994 and 2013 helped to heal. The Super Eagles are on the match again to make Nigerians happy.

Nigerians are banking on Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Akinsanmiro Ebenezer, Amas Obasogie, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Igho Ogbu, Tochukwu Nnadi, Zaidu Sanusi, Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi to deliver.

Other members of the ‘army’ led by coach Chelle are Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Cyril Dessers, Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, Raphael Onyedika, Ryan Alebiosu, Salim Fago, Chidozie Awaziem, Usman Mohammed, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen.

The team, runners-up in 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, boast one of the most explosive attacks in the tournament. The Nigerian attack is led by Osimhen and Lookman who both won the African Footballer of the Year titles in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Though, the team’s defensive absences and a demanding group could complicate their path, many believe the Super Eagles’ tournament pedigree makes them a genuine threat.

Like the late Stephen Keshi did with his squad at South Africa 2013 AFCON, which Nigeria won beating Burkina Faso in the final, coach Eric Chelle took a bold step last week by injecting youth and first-time internationals into his list for the 35th AFCON in Morocco. Chelle tested some his new players in Tuesday’s international friendly against Egypt, which Nigeria lost 2-1 in Cairo.

The Super Eagles departed the Egyptian capital for Fes, Morocco, on Thursday aboard a chartered flight ahead of their AFCON opening game on Tuesday, December 23 against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, a repeat of the first match of the 1980 tournament that Nigeria hosted and won. The team will face 2004 champions, Tunisia, on Saturday, December 27, before rounding off their Group C campaign against Uganda’s Cranes on Tuesday, December 30.

Expect Surprises From The Outsiders

BEYOND the top listed teams, the AFCON 2025 is packed with many other teams capable of a deep run. Defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, along with Tunisia, Mali, Cameroon, South Africa, and DR Congo, all appear within realistic striking distance.History suggests that at least one of these sides could outperform expectations, as surprises remain a defining feature of the competition.

Easy Access For Fans Aiming To Travel To Morocco

MOROCCO 2025 AFCON brings an opportunity for Nigerian football fans to follow the Super Eagles live in the stands as the hosts have made it easy for visitors to access the country during the championship.

According to CAF, fans can get the tickets through the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) marketing department or other outlets licensed to sell the tickets. Acquisition of match tickets make it easier for the holder to enter Morocco for the championship.

Ahead of the championship, Morocco launched free electronic visas (e-visas) exclusively for supporters heading to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 via its sleek new Yalla app. This perk aims to turbocharge fan travel, making entry to the tournament as seamless as swiping right on a match ticket.

At the heart of this initiative is the Yalla app—a multilingual powerhouse designed for speed and simplicity. Available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, the app is a full-fledged digital gateway. Users create a mandatory Fan ID, link it to their AFCON tickets or event plans, and voilà: an e-visa processes in minutes, all without a single stamp or queue.

For those, who cannot go to Morocco, they have the opportunity of following their teams through SuperSport or via the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and its partner stations across the country. Let the games begin.