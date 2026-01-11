North vs West as Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal set for blockbuster semi-finals

Super Eagles players come together in a huddle before their AFCON 2025 match against Tanzania.

The semi-final line-up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was confirmed on Saturday night, setting up ties between Morocco and Nigeria, and Egypt and Senegal, following the conclusion of the quarter-final matches.

Hosts Morocco advanced after a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in Rabat, continuing a trend in which North African teams overcame West African opposition at the last-eight stage. Goals from Brahim Díaz and Ismaël Saibari secured progress for the Atlas Lions, who will now face Nigeria at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Egypt also defeated West African opposition, edging defending champions Côte d’Ivoire 3-2 in Agadir to reach the semi-finals. Mohamed Salah was among the goals as the seven-time champions ended Ivory Coast’s title defence and booked a last-four meeting with Senegal. Egypt’s win followed a tense contest in which the Ivorians mounted a late fightback but fell short.

Nigeria completed the semi-final quartet with a 2-0 win over Algeria in Marrakech. Victor Osimhen opened the scoring early in the second half before Akor Adams doubled the lead to seal qualification. The result set up a semi-final clash with hosts Morocco and marked Nigeria’s 16th appearance in the AFCON semi-finals.

Senegal were the first side to reach the last four after a 1-0 victory over Mali in an all–West African quarter-final. Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half goal proved decisive as the Teranga Lions held on to secure a meeting with Egypt at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The semi-final fixtures will be played on Wednesday, with Morocco facing Nigeria in Rabat and Egypt taking on Senegal in Tangier. The final of the tournament is scheduled for 18 January in Rabat.