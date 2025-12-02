NSC starts process to establish Nigeria’s flag football federation

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has initiated procedures to formally recognise a national governing body for flag football in Nigeria, marking the first official step to create a federation for the sport.

Elections for the new executive members are expected to follow shortly after the federation’s inauguration.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Assistant on Media to the NSC Director General, Kola Daniel, said that no previous association, either local or international, has been officially recognised to represent Nigeria in flag football competitions.

He added that the NSC has the statutory authority under Nigerian law to approve and regulate sports federations, including this emerging discipline.

Speaking on the process, the NSC Director General said, “The National Sports Commission is currently engaging all stakeholders in flag football regarding the finalisation of a unified national federation.

The NSC values the contributions of all groups and is committed to an inclusive governance structure that aligns with international standards and Nigeria’s sports development objectives.”

The Director General emphasised that the recognition process remains ongoing and that no final decision has yet been taken. He reassured athletes, coaches, organisations, and international partners that the federation will be founded on transparency, inclusiveness, and best practices to ensure proper representation of Nigeria in international competitions.

Further details on the election timetable, membership requirements, and transitional arrangements are expected to be released in the coming days.