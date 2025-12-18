OISA Academy boss bags Green, White Champion award

The Chairman of OISA Academy, Hon. Innocent Onwubiko Chindorom, has been honoured with the prestigious Green and White Champion Award.

The award, which recognises outstanding contributions to sports development and the promotion of Nigerian talent on the international stage, was presented by Ojora Babatunde, the curator of the Nigeria–France Sports Awards, an initiative based in Paris.

In addition, the Chairman received a signed jersey from Paris FC and Super Eagles striker, Moses Simon-a gesture which symbolises excellence and international collaboration in football development.

Beyond this recognition, Hon. Innocent remains actively involved in advancing youth football, and he is currently organising a major scouting event that has attracted football scouts from across Europe to position OISA Academy as a gateway for young talents to access global opportunities.

Among the notable attendees are Henry Okoroji, a scout based in London, and Oscar, a scout from Switzerland, as their presence highlights the growing international interest in the academy’s programs and the quality of talent being developed.

The event marks another significant step in OISA Academy’s mission to nurture young footballers and connect them with professional opportunities worldwide.