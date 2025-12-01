Imo to welcome scouts from Germany, Spain, others for Olsa Mega Scouting Games

The Oisa Mega Scouting Game is at it again, hosting a big football tournament where talented players will be discovered.

According to the organisers, the event will see the unearthing of future stars that will dominate world soccer in the near future

Organisers said the tournament will feature teams comprising Oisa FC, Adoration FC, Campos FC, Heartland Feeders, Chika FC, Purple Krown FC and Right 2 Win FC.

All the exciting matches of the Oisa Mega Scouting Game will take place at the Oisa Sports Complex, Okpala, Ngo Okpala, Imo State.

The tournament will be held from December 16 to 19, 2025.

The Oisa Mega Scouting Game is powered by Onwubiko International Soccer Academy Mega Scouting Programme.

The organisers said the Oisa Mega Scouting Programme will have in attendance scouts from Germany, Switzerland, Turkey and Spain, providing great opportunities for the players to perform well and showcase their talents, which in turn could lead to their being discovered by these scouts for possible onward transfer to Europe for playing stints.

In other news, President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, has confirmed the full approval of the World Boxing Association (WBA) for the WBA Africa Super Featherweight title contest between Nigeria’s Tope “TP-Rock” Musa and Benin Republic’s Koussai Martin, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Abuja.

Speaking during the official pre-fight news conference, Oladipo said the WBA had endorsed every aspect of the championship bout, including the financial commitments to both fighters.

He noted that the promoter had fulfilled all obligations, assuring that the showdown would meet global professional boxing standards.

He also confirmed that both fighters’ camps participated in the mandatory rules meeting conducted under WBA guidelines. According to him, this compliance demonstrates the readiness of all parties and guarantees that the fight will be conducted with full professionalism.

“The WBA has given the endorsement, including how much each boxer will earn, and the promoter has agreed to pay. There will be no issues after the fight; the money is already secured,” Oladipo said.

He added that the NBBofC had long anticipated such high-profile moments and would continue to support initiatives aimed at raising the standard of Nigerian boxing.

The NBBofC president applauded stakeholders for their sustained commitment to developing the sport, noting that events of this magnitude contribute significantly to the growth of professional boxing in the country.

He urged the media to intensify publicity, stressing the need to mobilise Abuja residents to attend the title fight.

“We want a situation where people in Abuja will come out and fill the venue tomorrow. Without the press, whatever we do remains limited,” Oladipo added.