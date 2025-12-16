Okemesi streets unite as football ignites talent, rivalry, pride, community spirit

Residents of Okemesi Ekiti, a town in Ekiti State, are set for a week of organised grassroots football as the Okemesi Inter-Street Football Competition begins on December 17 and runs through December 24, 2025, with matches scheduled at the Okemesi Grammar School FIFA-standard pitch.

The tournament, which coincides with the festive season, is designed to bring together street teams across the town while providing a structured platform for youth participation, talent identification and community interaction. Street teams have been divided into two groups, with fixtures arranged to allow each side competitive exposure during the seven-day programme.

Group A matches will commence on Wednesday, December 17, when Oodwo FC take on Odofin FC in the opening game. Odofin FC will return to action on Friday, December 19, to face Okeloro FC, while the group’s final fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 23, with Okeloro FC meeting Odowo FC. All Group A matches are scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm.

Group B fixtures will begin a day later, on Thursday, December 18, with Ijana FC facing Odobi FC. Action in the group continues on Monday, December 22, as Okerena FC clash with Ijana FC. The final Group B match will be played on Wednesday, December 24, when Odobi FC take on Okerena FC, bringing the group stage to a close.

Organisers say the competition goes beyond football, as it is intended to promote discipline, sportsmanship and social bonding among residents, particularly young people returning home during the holiday period. The event also provides an opportunity for local supporters to rally around their streets and renew communal ties through sport.

With matches spread across the week and local pride at stake, the competition is expected to attract steady attendance from residents and visitors, while offering players the chance to showcase their abilities in an organised setting.