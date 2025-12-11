Okoye dropped, Uzoho returns as Nigeria unveils 2025 AFCON squad

Nigeria Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released the final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this December.

Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman all made the roster made public on Thursday.

The coach also retained Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon, forming the core of a team targeting a fourth continental title.

The 2025 AFCON begins in Morocco in 10 days, and the Nigerian coach’s list keeps faith with key figures such as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi.

There is a sensational return for goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defender Igoh Ogbu, and striker Paul Onuachu.

The list features four players who will be making their first appearance at a major senior tournament. They include defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Usman Muhammed, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Tochukwu Nnadi, and forward Salim Fago Lawal.

Some established players were not named in the initial provisional list. They include goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who has been in strong form at Udinese, did not make the final three-person selection.

Also, none of Nigeria’s home-based stars from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) made the list.

In attack, the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic), Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) and Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen) were predictably dropped. The manager also overlooked Tolu Arokodare.

The Super Eagles will face Egypt in a friendly match in Cairo on Tuesday, 16 December, after FIFA’s adjusted release-date regulations forced a shift from the original schedule.

The game will be played as a practice match to allow both teams to field more than five substitutes.

Nigeria will then fly from Cairo to Fès on 18 December, where all their group-stage matches will be played.

The three-time champions open their AFCON campaign on 23 December against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès. They face Tunisia on 27 December, before ending the group stage against Uganda on 30 December.

Group C has been described as one of the more unpredictable pools, with all four teams fighting for a place in the knockout rounds.

The Full squad below:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali; Amas Obasogie; Francis Uzoho

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey; Semi Ajayi; Bright Osayi-Samuel; Bruno Onyemaechi; Chidozie Awaziem; Zaidu Sanusi; Igoh Ogbu; Ryan Alebiosu

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi; Frank Onyeka; Wilfred Ndidi; Raphael Onyedika; Tochukwu Nnadi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Ebenezer Akinsanmiro; Usman Muhammed

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman; Samuel Chukwueze; Victor Osimhen; Moses Simon; Chidera Ejuke; Akor Adams; Paul Onuachu; Cyriel Dessers; Salim Fago Lawal.