Rejuvenated Vlahovic taking reins for Juve ahead of Turin derby

Dusan Vlahovic has been entrusted with leading Juventus’ attack ahead of Saturday’s local derby with Torino, as new coach Luciano Spalletti eyes a Serie A title challenge.

Serbia striker Vlahovic looked destined for the exit door this summer as Juve tried to get back some of the massive investment made in January 2022 to snatch the then 22-year-old from Fiorentina.

Juve spent 70 million euros, plus 10 million euros more in performance-related bonuses, just to sign Vlahovic who was also blessed with an annual net salary of 12 million euros.

Vlahovic’s disappointing showings over two-and-a-half years led to him being put on the transfer list in the close season, only for no major bids to come in.

That had meant that he was set to leave for free at the end of this season with a contract that expires in June, but six goals this campaign and the arrival of Spalletti last week has has led to Juve saying he could well stay beyond next summer.

“I’ve been saying since the start of the season that Dusan is only thinking about Juventus and he’s demonstrating that every day,” said Giorgio Chiellini, now Juve’s strategic manager, before Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

“We’ll assess the situation in due course, the door remains open on both sides.”

Vlahovic was Juve’s best player against Sporting, netting the equaliser and linking play, and he is now above summer signing Jonathan David in the pecking order.

He will start again at the Allianz Stadium, where Spalletti’s team can move a point behind league leaders Napoli, after overcoming a small hamstring problem which forced him off the field with Juve chasing a winner on Tuesday.

Champions Napoli face a tricky away day at Bologna who like Juve are four points from the summit and are again looking good under Vincenzo Italiano.

Trailing Napoli by just one point are Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma, with Inter hosting Lazio at the San Siro on Sunday night fresh from maintaining their 100 percent record in the Champions League.

Man to watch: Daniele De Rossi

Former Italy midfielder De Rossi will return to the site of his last match as coach on Sunday when he takes charge of Genoa in an early relegation six-pointer with rock-bottom Fiorentina.

De Rossi was sacked by Roma in September last year after a draw at Genoa left his boyhood club without a win from the first four matches of last season.

He replaces Patrick Vieira after signing a contract until the end of this campaign in the hope of dragging troubled Genoa out of drop zone.

Genoa won their first match of the season on Monday, 2-1 at Sassuolo, and are two points above Fiorentina who are yet to hire a permanent replacement for Stefano Pioli who was sacked on Tuesday.

Key stats

3 – Napoli lead three teams by just a single point in a tight Scudetto race.

6 – Vlahovic has scored six times for Juve all competitions this season

Fixtures (times GMT) Friday

Pisa v Cremonese (1945)

Saturday

Como v Cagliari, Lecce v Verona (1400), Juventus v Torino (1700), Parma v AC Milan (1945)

Sunday

Atalanta v Sassuolo (1130), Bologna v Napoli, Genoa v Fiorentina (1400), Roma v Udinese (1700), Inter Milan v Lazio (1945).