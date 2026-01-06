Rosenior replaces Maresca as Chelsea’s head coach

Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a six-year contract, continuing the club’s managerial reshuffle under BlueCo ownership following the departure of Enzo Maresca.

The club confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, shortly after Rosenior publicly acknowledged a verbal agreement while addressing reporters at his farewell press conference at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. The move was finalised later the same day.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club,” Rosenior said in a statement published on the club’s website. “This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies. My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.”

Rosenior, 41, arrives at Stamford Bridge with three years’ experience as a manager and without prior coaching experience in the Premier League. He had been identified as the leading candidate to succeed Maresca following the Italian’s dismissal on Thursday. Strasbourg and Chelsea are both owned by BlueCo, a link that facilitated the transition.

The former Hull City manager becomes Chelsea’s fourth permanent head coach since the consortium took control of the club in 2022. Rosenior explained that he chose to address the Strasbourg media personally before completing the move because of his connection to the French club.

“Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours,” he told reporters. “I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

Rosenior also reflected on the personal significance of the appointment. “I’m so excited about the future. I cannot lie. My whole life I’ve worked to be a coach,” he said. “To be presented with this opportunity to manage a world-class football club is something I’ve always dreamed of. With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I’m leaving behind.”

As a player, Rosenior featured in the Premier League and Championship, representing clubs including Fulham, Reading and Hull City. He later joined Derby County’s coaching staff under Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney, briefly serving as interim manager in 2022. That year, he was appointed Hull City manager in the Championship but was dismissed after 18 months. In July 2024, he took charge at Strasbourg, leading the club to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Maresca’s exit followed a period of internal tension despite his on-field success, which included winning the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup in his first season at Chelsea. His tenure ended on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea’s Under-21s coach, Calum McFarlane, oversaw the senior side’s 1–1 draw away at Manchester City on Sunday. Rosenior’s first match in charge is expected to be Wednesday’s league fixture away to Fulham.