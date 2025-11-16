Scotland face World Cup shootout against Denmark after Greece defeat

Scotland face a winner-takes-all shootout against Denmark on Tuesday with an automatic World Cup berth at stake despite a 3-2 defeat against Greece.

On an evening of compelling drama on Saturday, Steve Clarke’s men narrowly failed to recover from 3-0 down while Belarus held Group C leaders Denmark 2-2 in Copenhagen in a shock result.

The Danes, with 11 points, lead Scotland by a single point after five matches ahead of their decisive meeting in Glasgow, though they have a far superior goal difference and can afford to draw.

Scotland must secure all three points to reach their first World Cup since 1998.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his team were relieved to still be alive.

“Winner takes all on Tuesday, that’s all we could ask for,” he told the BBC. “People were writing us off from the start of the group. Now we’ve got a shootout to win the group and it’s all to play for on Tuesday.

“We heard the fans start cheering when we were 3-1 down which was a bit strange, but we didn’t know what went on.

“We’re disappointed with the result today, but to have a final against Denmark at home, with a play-off still in the bag, what more can you ask for?”

Scotland’s men made a disastrous start in Piraeus, falling behind to an early goal from Anastasios Bakasetas, who sidestepped Grant Hanley before drilling home.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon kept his team in the match with a succession of sharp saves as Greece threatened to overwhelm the Scots, who looked desperately short of belief and intensity.

The home team, who cannot qualify for the World Cup, could have been out of sight well before half-time but Clarke’s team somehow weathered the storm and found their feet.

Scott McTominay rattled the bar as the clock ticked over into stoppage time at the end of the first half while Che Adams headed narrowly wide and Ben Gannon-Doak squandered a glorious chance to level on the stroke of half-time.

Adams missed another gilt-edged chance to level in the 53rd minute and four minutes later the Greeks caught Scotland out with a sucker punch.

Andrews Tetteh raced down the left on the break, squaring for Konstantinos Karetsas, who produced a superb finish.

Christos Tzolis then beat Gordon with a powerful strike from range to make it 3-0.

Gannon-Doak pulled a goal back for in the 65th minute and Ryan Christie nodded home Robertson’s cross as news filtered through from Copenhagen that Belarus had come from behind to take the lead.

But Scotland squandered a number of good chances, with McTominay and George Hirst going agonisingly close and Denmark found a late equaliser.

However, it is all to play for at Hampden Park on Tuesday, with Scotland knowing if they miss out on automatic qualification, the play-offs loom.