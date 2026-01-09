Semenyo vows to ‘rewrite history again’ after £65m move to Manchester City

Manchester City’s new signing Antoine Semenyo has said he wants to “rewrite history again” after completing a high-profile move from Bournemouth in what is the Premier League’s first major transfer of the January window.

The 26-year-old winger joined City for a reported £65 million and has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo, who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, was also attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, with his buyout clause understood to expire on Saturday.

Speaking after sealing the move, the London-born Ghana international said City’s sustained dominance under Pep Guardiola was a major factor in his decision.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup,” Semenyo said. “They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.”

Semenyo arrives as City look to rebuild following a trophyless campaign last season and the exit of several senior players. He said the opportunity to be part of a new cycle at the club appealed to him.

“I feel I’m improving but there are so many young players here who I think will be top players,” he said. “I want to be part of that, and I want to rewrite history again.”

The winger’s final appearance for Bournemouth came on Wednesday, when he scored a spectacular stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham, capping a productive three-year spell with the south coast club.

City, who were dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool last season, have moved quickly to strengthen their attacking options as they chase silverware on four fronts in 2026. Guardiola’s side are currently six points behind leaders Arsenal and remain in contention in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

Guardiola confirmed that Semenyo would be available for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against third-tier Exeter, praising the forward’s versatility and development.

“Everybody knows the qualities he has — he was playing extraordinarily at Bournemouth in the last few years and can play both sides,” Guardiola said. “He’s the perfect age, the best years are to come. All the clubs try to bring in young players, but he will make his career and best years here.”

Semenyo’s rise has been swift, having spent much of his early career on loan from Bristol City before earning a Premier League move in 2023 and flourishing under Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

City are also expected to strengthen defensively this month following injuries to Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol, with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi reportedly emerging as a key target.