Villarreal Liga clash at Levante postponed after weather warning

Villarreal’s La Liga match at Levante on Sunday was suspended by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) because of a severe weather alert in the region on Spain’s east coast.

“Due to safety recommendations regarding the torrential rains forecast in the Valencia region, and following red alert warnings (from Spain’s meteorological agency) the RFEF competitions judge has decided to postpone the match,” wrote the federation in a statement.

Last year, several league and cup matches were postponed after deadly flooding in the same region killed over 200 people.

Villarreal, third, have impressed this season and trail leaders Barcelona by eight points, with two fewer matches played than the champions.

Real Madrid, second, visit Alaves late Sunday as they try to reel in Barcelona’s seven-point lead at the top of the standing.