Villarreal sink Alaves to stay in La Liga hunt

Villarreal's French forward #09 Georges Mikautadze eyes the ball during the Spanish league football match between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alaves at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real on January 10, 2026. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Villarreal eased to a 3-1 victory over Alaves on Saturday to move clear of Atletico Madrid in third in La Liga and stay in contention to win the Spanish title.

Alberto Moleiro, Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze struck in the second half to cut leaders Barcelona’s lead to eight points, having played one fewer game than the Catalan champions.

Villarreal climbed three points ahead of Atletico and within four of second-placed Real Madrid, who have both also played an extra game.

“We hope we’re capable of winning (our game in hand) too and adding three more points to this extraordinary first half of the season,” Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia Toral told DAZN.

Top two Barcelona and Real Madrid, meet in the Spanish Super Cup finals on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Alaves kept the hosts at bay comfortably in the first half of few clear chances, but Villarreal stepped up a gear after the interval.

“It’s true that in January, I don’t know if it’s because of the weather making your legs cold and your mind cold, but teams are often inconsistent,” said Marcelino.

“In the second half we had put together some superb moves, and we scored three beautiful goals.”

Playmaker Moleiro has been in sparkling form in recent weeks and it was no surprise when he opened the scoring after 49 minutes.

Moleiro brilliantly curled home his eighth goal of the season from the edge of the box when the ball dropped kindly for him.

Six minutes later veteran striker Moreno fired home the second for his first goal since November.

Marcelino’s side grabbed the third through Georgia striker Mikautadze’s delightful chipped finish after Moleiro played him in.

Villarreal were cruising when Thomas Partey clumsily gave the ball away in front of his area and Toni Martinez rammed home to salvage some pride for Alaves, who are 15th in the table.

Knocked out of the Copa del Rey early and set for an early Champions League departure, Villarreal’s main focus is now La Liga.

The Yellow Submarine have never won the title and although they remain outsiders, this victory helped them stay in the hunt for unlikely domestic glory.

“We hoped to do better in the Champions League (but) we’re alive in La Liga and we want to enjoy ourselves and keep adding points like we’ve been doing,” Villarreal defender Juan Foyth told DAZN.