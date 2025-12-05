WC 2026 will be an event the likes of which the world has never seen, says Trump

.Bags FIFA Peace Prize

Donald Trump joins Gianni Infantino on stage to receive his FIFA Peace Prize (as well as a medal – which he immediately puts on).

This new award will be presented annually to a “distinguished individual” who has shown an unwavering commitment to fostering peace across the world.

After having praise lavished on him by the FIFA president, Trump is invited to say a few words.

“Thank you very much, this is truly one of the great honours of my life,” says Trump.

The US President references conflicts in the Congo, India and Pakistan and says they have save millions of lives.

“I want to thank my family, my great First Lady Melania,” adds Trump.

“And I think we’re going to have an event the likes of which the world has never seen… the coordination and friendship [with Canada and Mexico] has been great.

“Thank you all.”