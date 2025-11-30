West Ham legend Bonds dies aged 79

West Ham‘s legendary former captain and manager Billy Bonds has died aged 79, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Bonds is West Ham’s longest-serving player after making 799 appearances across a 21-year career with the east Londoners.

He lifted the FA Cup twice in 1975 and 1980, also reaching the 1976 European Cup Winners’ Cup final, as well as winning the old Second Division with the Hammers.

After moving into coaching, initially with the West Ham youth team, Bonds was appointed manager in February 1990.

He secured promotion from the Second Division in 1991 and, after relegation from the top flight in 1992, he led the club to promotion again a year later.

“We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person,” a statement from Bonds’ family said.

“Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club.

“He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever.”

Bonds left the Hammers in 1994 when he was replaced in the manager’s job by his assistant Harry Redknapp.

Voted the club’s greatest ever player, Bonds has a stand named in his honour at their London Stadium.

“Never one to crave the limelight, he was universally loved, respected and admired by his team-mates, players and supporters, who will forever consider themselves ‘Billy Bonds’ Claret and Blue Army’,” a West Ham statement said.

“Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader.”

West Ham confirmed there would be a period of appreciation to honour Bonds ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Liverpool.

A full tribute is set to take place before the fixture with Aston Villa at the London Stadium on December 14.

Former West Ham midfielder Joe Cole paid tribute to Bonds, saying: “Billy was manager when I signed as a kid and he was really kind to me and my family.

“Growing up at West Ham, his name’s synonymous with the club. Everything that’s good about West Ham, Billy Bonds, that was him. It’s really sad news and thoughts and prayers are with his family.”