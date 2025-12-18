Foundation to host festive youth basketball tournament in Abeokuta

The Bosun Tijani Foundation has announced plans to host a three-day youth basketball tournament in Abeokuta, aimed at promoting talent development, community engagement, and the integration of technology into youth activities. The event is scheduled to be held from December 19 to 21, 2025, at the Alake Sports Complex, Ijeja, Ogun State.

The tournament, themed “Tech Meets Basketball”, is designed to coincide with the year-end holiday season and will feature competitive matches among youth teams from across Ogun State and neighbouring regions. In addition to the sporting contests, the event will include a fan village, cultural and entertainment activities, technology showcase zones, and engagement sessions with government and private sector stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, highlighted the broader purpose of the initiative. “The end-of-year season is a time for reflection, joy, and togetherness, and we want to bring that spirit to the basketball court. When young people are given the opportunity to express themselves — through sports, creativity, or technology — we unlock confidence, character, and possibility. This tournament is about celebrating talent, community, and the promise of a brighter future,” he said.

Dr Tijani noted that the event reflects the foundation’s commitment to youth development beyond conventional pathways, providing a platform for young people to engage, showcase their skills, and connect with peers and mentors in a festive environment.

Organisers expect the tournament to attract participants, families, and sports enthusiasts, reinforcing Ogun State’s growing profile as a centre for youth-focused innovation, culture, and sporting excellence, while fostering community unity during the holiday season.