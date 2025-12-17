Nigeria to enhance national coverage with two new communication satellites

Nigeria has revealed plans to replace its current satellite and launch two new communication satellites to further enhance national coverage and resilience.



The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, stated this, while making some clarifications on national issues that concern coverage and security.



The plan is to be spearheaded by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and centred on replacing the existing communication satellite, NigComSat-1R.



Tijani confirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening NIGCOMSAT, including the replacement of the current satellite and the launch of the two new next-generation spacecraft. This strategic investment is part of a broader push to close connectivity gaps, enhance digital inclusion, and tackle security vulnerabilities across the country.



According to the minister, the move is not merely a replacement; it’s a significant technological and strategic upgrade for the country, aligning with the broader National Broadband Plan (2020–2025).



Industry sources say the new satellites are designed to be High-Throughput Satellites (HTS), a major technological upgrade from the current NigComSat-1R, which has been in orbit since 2011 and is scheduled to remain active until its extended lifespan expires in January 2028.



The two satellites will feature 77 transponders on multiple frequency bands, designed to deliver vastly expanded coverage. The HTS models will not only cover the entirety of Nigeria but will also deliver services across West, Central, South, and parts of East Africa, positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in satellite communication.

The capacity from the new satellites will be critical for a wide range of national development and security objectives, including broadband connectivity, national security, digital economy, media and broadcast.



It is expected that the new satellites will enhance the national Digital Switchover (DSO) by enabling Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcast services.

It was gathered that the multi-billion-dollar project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. A Request for Proposal (RFP) has already been issued to attract global manufacturers and service providers to partner on the construction and launch.

While earlier projections suggested a launch by 2028, the push is part of the Federal Government’s wider investment strategy in digital infrastructure. The overall goal is a formal transition to a software-defined, next-generation satellite system by 2028.



Meanwhile, the International Telecommunications Union Broadband Commission has revealed that the global satellite industry has exploded over the last four to five years, with a massive increase in the number of launches and payload launched, along with considerable technological innovation and new players entering the market.



It noted that communication satellites account for most of these satellites launched, saying the miniaturisation of space systems, deployment of large constellations and growing number of commercial operators, all contributed to the highest launch rate ever achieved to date.



According to it, new-generation satellites have been deployed to provide fixed high-speed broadband services over entire continents (Africa, Asia and Oceania) as a cost-effective solution. ITU said these advanced satellites offer speeds and bandwidths on a par with those of 4G (5-100 Megabits per second), enabling individuals, businesses, schools, and medical centres to connect to broadband Internet.

ITU posited that satellite communications provide critical Internet, broadcast television and communication services to users worldwide. It stressed that satellite services are crucial in remote, unserved, and underserved areas, and in times of natural disasters.

According to the global body, satellite technologies contribute to bridging the digital divide and accelerating a more inclusive digital transformation.

“The future of connectivity relies on combining the strengths of different technologies to increase economies of scale, cost efficiency and coverage, while delivering more advanced and resilient services,” it stated.

The international telecom body said a range of new innovative solutions in satellite communications, such as Direct-to-Device (D2D), multi-orbit satellite networks, inter-satellite links, software-defined satellites, and in-orbit satellite servicing, are making satellite communications more versatile and cost-effective, meeting the increasing demand for seamless, reliable, and resilient connectivity.ITU said these innovations are driving a new era for the connectivity ecosystem, contributing to bridging the digital divides.