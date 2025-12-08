France-based Jimmy eyes Super Eagles’ call up

As NANCY LORRAINE FC of France striker, Evans Jimmy, is dreaming of a future with the Super Eagles.

Jimmy, a product of Kwara Football Academy (2011-2014), has traversed the globe, playing for various clubs, including South American Club, Rocha FC of Uruguay, scoring 22 goals with 11 assists in five appearances in 2019. He netted the winning goal, which helped the club gain promotion to the second division.

In the 2020-2021 football season, Jimmy featured for Rocha FC, scoring six goals and five assist to save the club from relegation. He left Rocha FC for Mushuc Runa FC (also in Ecuador) in the 2022-2023 season, playing 18 games, scoring eight goals with three assists.

The young Jimmy soon took his football trade to Betim FC in Brazil, where he played half season in the 2023-24 season, making nine appearance scoring two goals with assist.

He moved to France in July 2024, to pitch tent with AS Nancy Lorraine FC. As he did in Uruguay, where he helped Rocha FC to gain promotion in 2019, Jimmy’s goal scoring prowess came to the fore, helping the French side to gain promotion to Ligue 2 with seven goals and seven assists.

Speaking with The Guardian from his base in France, at the weekend, Jimmy said; “My dream is to play for the Super Eagles very soon. I have the energy and the talent, and I will be very glad to wear the green white Jersey of Nigeria very soon.”

After his graduation from Kwara Football Academy in 2014, Jimmy was invited to the National U-17 camp in Abuja in 2015, but could not make the final cut.

Jimmy, who hails from Delta, State but was born in Ajah area of Lagos, recalls: “When I was dropped from the U-17 team in Abuja, I felt bad, but I did not allow the disappointment to weigh me down. I continued to move on with my football career. I saw the opening in Ecuador and grabbed it. I play as an attacker and winger. My fans call me Goal Machine here in France. It will be a dream come through for me to play for the Super Eagles very soon.”