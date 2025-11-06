Germany recall Sane, hand El Mala debut for World Cup qualifers

Bayern Munich's midfielder Leroy Sane gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v FC Cologne in Munich, southern Germany, on August 22, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Leroy Sane has been recalled and Said El Mala received a first call-up to Germany’s 25-man squad for the November World Cup qualifiers, coach Julian Nagelsmann announced Thursday.

El Mala, 19, was named despite playing just nine Bundesliga games. Promoted with Cologne in the summer, El Mala has four goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw was also recalled after a two-year absence, while Brentford forward Kevin Schade was named for the first time since 2024.

Four players — Robert Andrich, Robin Koch, Angelo Stiller and Maximilian Beier — were dropped from the October squad.

The former Manchester City and Bayern Munich winger Sane, who moved to Turkish side Galatasaray in the summer, last played for Germany in June.

Nagelsmann said Sane had “earned his nomination with good performances in the Champions League and Super Lig.”

The 70-time national player has three goals and three assists in 14 games for Galatasaray.

Several first-team players are still missing with injury for Germany.

Forwards Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Niclas Fuellkrug and Tim Kleindienst are out while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and defender Antonio Rudiger are also on the sidelines.

Premier League duo Florian Wirtz of Liverpool and Nick Woltemade of Newcastle will spearhead Germany’s attack.

Germany face Luxembourg away on November 14, followed by what could be a crucial clash with Slovakia in Leipzig three days later.

Two wins will ensure the Germans finish first in the group and qualify for the World Cup. If Germany miss out on first place, they will need to go through an additional qualifying phase in March.

Slovakia are level with Germany on nine points in Group A, with Nagelsmann’s side narrowly sitting atop the group on goal difference.

Slovakia beat Germany 2-0 at home in September and host Northern Ireland in their other World Cup qualifier.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Noah Atubolu (Freiburg), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle/ENG)

Midfielders/forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Jonathan Burkardt (Eintracht Frankfurt), Said El Mala (Cologne), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray/TUR), Kevin Schade (Brentford/ENG), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool/ENG), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle/ENG).