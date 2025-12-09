GOtv Boxing Night 34: I’m coming with fury, Full Tank warns Touch

Explosive bantamweight boxer, Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan, has vowed to unleash mayhem on Ezekiel “Touch” Seun when they meet in one of the six bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 34. The event, billed to hold on December 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, will combine boxing and live music with comedy performances.

Speaking after training in Lagos on Friday morning, Full Tank issued a fiery warning to his opponent. “Touch is a skilled fighter, no doubt, but I want everyone to know I’m coming with a full tank of fury. I’ve trained harder than ever, sharpened every punch, every combination.

“When I step into that ring, I won’t just be competing; I’ll be dominating. Touch has faced good fighters before, but he hasn’t faced me, not at this level, not with this mindset. I’m bringing a full tank, and anyone standing in my way is going to feel it.”

Not one to shy away from such challenges, Ezekiel “Touch” Seun responded with equal intensity. “I respect Full Tank as a boxer, but respect doesn’t win fights,” he said, a determined edge in his voice. “I’ve studied his style, watched his past bouts, and I know his strengths, but I also know his weaknesses. When we meet in the ring, it’s going to be all about strategy, speed, and precision. I’ve prepared for this fight in every way possible.

Full Tank thinks he’s coming with fury? I’ll show him that Touch is more than ready to absorb it, counter it, and turn it against him. Fans should expect fireworks.”

The fight is just one of the six bouts lined up for the evening, which also features thrilling matchups across various weight categories. GOtv Boxing Night 34 will air live on SS Africa 1 (GOtv Ch. 63, DStv Ch. 207). The event is sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Zetaweb, The Cable, Ragital, NBG Africa and Lagos State Sports Commission.