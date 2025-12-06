Saddam, system trade Verbal Jabs ahead Gotv Boxing Night 34

Shoday To Light Up Jam Festival

As anticipation builds for GOtv Boxing Night 34, rising lightweight star Saddam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo has issued a fiery warning to opponent Imole “System” Oloyede, declaring that he will not last beyond the second round of their national title bout on December 26, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the Christmas-season event, Saddam said he is coming in “sharper and meaner,” promising fans “a brutal lesson in disciplined boxing.”

But Oloyede, never one to shy away from a verbal exchange, fired back with a colourful comparison.

“I remember how Saddam Hussein was hiding when the US dealt with him. My opponent will be hiding in dark corners of Tafawa Balewa Square, like his namesake did, when I finish with him,” he retorted, boasting that he is a far superior boxer to anyone Saddam has ever faced.

Their showdown is tipped to be one of the standout bouts on a richly packed card that blends boxing, music and comedy into a festive spectacle. And the supporting fights are just as enticing. Top among them is the national super bantamweight title bout between the skilful and flamboyant Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke and the compact, rugged, hard-hitting champion, Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola. With a national belt at stake, the clash promises pure fireworks.

Fans will also witness an international lightweight encounter pitting Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu against Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo, adding a spicy West African rivalry to the night.

Another crowd-puller is the national lightweight challenge between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and the slippery, unpredictable Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni, a bout analysts predict will be a tactical chess match with no shortage of danger.

The national light welterweight division also delivers a thriller, as Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleimon squares up against Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola over eight explosive rounds. Both fighters favour high-pressure, all-action styles.

making this a strong contender for the night’s most relentless contest.

Rounding off the undercard is the national bantamweight challenge featuring Ezekiel “Touch” Seun against the iron-lunged Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan, a matchup almost guaranteed to deliver eight rounds of blistering exchanges.

Meanwhile, fast-rising singer Shoday has been confirmed to perform at the event, which will feature a dynamic musical showcase alongside top-tier boxing matches, enhancing the overall experience for music and boxing fans.

Known for his vibrant stage presence and catchy Afrobeat-inspired songs, Shoday has steadily carved a name for himself in Nigeria’s music scene with hits such as “Omo No Dey” and “Vibes Everywhere,” earning recognition on major streaming platforms. Collaborations with artistes like Kizz Daniel and Spyro have further cemented his reputation as one of the rising stars in the industry.

GOtv Boxing Night Jam Festival, organized by Flykite Productions, is famous for combining live musical performances with action in the ring. Organizers have also hinted that additional artistes will be announced in the coming days.

Explaining the decision to sign Shoday, Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions, said the plan is to turn the event venue into a high-octane experience for fans.

“We are happy to confirm that an artiste like Shoday will be performing. In the coming days, we will also announce more artistes. Sports and music provide entertainment and fun is what people need at the end of the year. We want the Tafawa Balewa Square transformed into a full-blown party venue. From hit after hit on the stage to thrilling action in the ring, the GOtv Boxing Night Jam Festival will bring together the very best of Nigerian music and boxing. This is an event no fan will want to miss,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night Jam Festival is sponsored by GOtv with the support of MultiChoice, Zetaweb, The Cable, NBG Africa, Ragital and the Lagos State Sports Commission.