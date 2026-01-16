Imo ready for second Niger Delta Games, says Onyeocha

The Niger Delta Games brings together budding athletes from the nine states of the region to vie for honours and fame every year.

Imo State Liaison Committee for the second Niger Delta Games has mobilised all the local councils in the state for proper screening and scouting of athletes for the games scheduled for Benin, Edo State, later this year, the committee chairman, Obinna Onyeocha, has said.

Onyeocha declared in Owerri yesterday that the state is prepared and fully ready to improve on its last outing in Uyo.



To actualise its ambition of challenging Bayelsa and Delta states successfully on the medals table, Onyeocha, who is also Imo State’s Commissioner for Sports, urged the local councils to ensure they registered the very best athletes that will participate in the state trials.

Onyeocha also revealed that they are working with the 17 accredited state sports associations and their coaches to ensure a successful scouting.



“We in the State Liaison Committee have been working with recognised sports associations, and we have appealed to all local government areas to ensure the prompt registration of eligible athletes to guarantee full representation for the state,” Onyeocha said. He added that “Imo State is fully prepared for the Games, young talents from across the state have been identified and mobilised.”