Injured Alebiosu feared out of competition, Dessers doubtful

Blackburn Rovers star, Ryan Alebiosu, may have played his last game for the Super Eagles following an injury he picked up in the game against Uganda, on Tuesday.



Alebiosu was taken to the hospital for treatment on a leg injury he sustained during the game against the Cranes, which ended 3-1 in Nigeria’s favour.



Tuesday’s game was Alebiosu’s debut for Nigeria following Coach Eric Chelle’s decision to hand starting positions to eight new players after two group victories against Tanzania and Tunisia.



Alebiosu, an Arsenal youth team graduate, played the full game in place of the regular Bright Osayi-Samuel.



Chelle told newsmen yesterday that Alebiosu’s status for the remainder of the tournament is now uncertain and would be known from the doctor’s report.



“It’s difficult to play. This is his first game in Africa, in AFCON., I am happy with what he did, but I’m a little worried because he has an injury,” Chelle said.



“When they (Uganda) scored the goal, he had a big… I don’t know the word in English, but he went to the hospital. It’s open. His leg is open.



“I’m happy about how he played today, and I have a lot of choices right now.”



Also doubtful is Cyriel Dessers, who was set for a scan yesterday to assess a thigh issue.



Apart from Alebiosu and Dessers, all the other members of the team are said to be fit and raring to go, with none suspended for any game.



Many fans were worried when Chelle decided to play Victor Osimhen against Uganda because he was one yellow card away from suspension, but the stand-in captain conducted himself honourably throughout the 75 minutes that he played against Uganda.