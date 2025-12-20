Kalou tips Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire to win AFCON 2025

• Says Osimhen Will Finish As Top Scorer

Even as millions of football-loving Nigerians have loss faith in the Super Eagles, former Chelsea forward and Africa Cup of Nations winner, Salomon Kalou, has backed Nigeria and his native Cote d’Ivoire as the leading contenders for the AFCON 2025, which begins on Sunday in Morocco.

Kalou, who lifted the AFCON trophy with Cote d’Ivoire in 2015, put Nigeria and his country ahead of host nation Morocco, defending champions Senegal, and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

Speaking in an interview with Tribuna.com, Kalou revealed the reason behind his choice.

“Nigeria have an incredible pool of attacking talent, while Cote d’Ivoire are building a balanced team with experience and youth. If I had to put my money down, it would be on Nigeria or Cote d’Ivoire.”

Kalou further explained that the Super Eagles’ attacking depth, led by Victor Osimhen, and the Elephants’ mix of seasoned internationals and rising stars such as Simon Adingra and Oumar Diakité, make them the standout favourites.

He also reflected on the meaning of the tournament: “AFCON is the heartbeat of African football. Every match carries history, every goal feels bigger because it is for your country. Winning it with Ivory Coast in 2015 was the highlight of my career, and I believe Nigeria or Cote d’Ivoire are best placed to experience that joy in 2025.”

While tipping Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire as his top picks, Kalou acknowledged the strength of other challengers: On Morocco: “They showed at the World Cup they can compete with anyone, and playing at home gives them an edge.”

For Senegal: “As former champions, they have the mentality and the leadership of Sadio Mané to go far again.” Speaking on Egypt, he said: “With Mohamed Salah, they always have a chance. He can change games on his own.”

He also spoke on Cameroon and South Africa: “They are dangerous outsiders with tournament pedigree. You can never rule them out.” Kalou concluded by insisting his money will still be on Nigeria or Cote d’Ivoire for the trophy.

“If I had to put my money down, it would be on Nigeria or Cote d’Ivoire. But AFCON always surprises us, and that is why it is the most exciting tournament in African football.”

Meanwhile, Kalou has backed Victor Osimhen to emerge as the leading goalscorer at AFCON 2025 in Morocco. He praised the Nigerian striker’s form and mentality, insisting that the Super Eagles’ group stage fixtures could give him the perfect platform to start fast.

“When you talk about goals at AFCON, you have to mention Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Their international records speak for themselves, they’ve delivered consistently for Egypt and Senegal over many years, and they always rise to the big occasions,” Kalou said.

“But if I had to pick one name for this tournament, it’s Victor Osimhen. He’s in incredible form, and Nigeria’s group gives him the chance to start fast.

“Against Tanzania and Uganda, he could get a few goals early, and once a striker like Osimhen builds momentum, he’s very hard to stop. He has the hunger, the quality, and the mentality to finish as top scorer.’

Kalou also highlighted Algeria’s Mohamed Amoura as a potential surprise package, noting his pace and recent scoring record in Europe.

“He’s less established, but he’s been scoring regularly in Europe and has the pace to trouble defences. He’s the kind of player who could surprise people, and, with the service of Riyad Mahrez, make a name for himself at this tournament,” Kalou added.