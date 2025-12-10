Kuti, others warm up for 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup

Some of the country’s best table tennis players, including the highly rated Matthew Kuti, are set for the 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup, which will be held on December 22 and 23, 2025, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.



The two-day national tournament, organised in partnership with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) under the leadership of Adesoji Tayo, is sponsored by the Babatunde Abayomi Adejobi (BAA) Foundation.



As the final major event of the year, it promises thrilling contests while reaffirming the foundation’s commitment to youth sports development.



BAA Foundation, Babatunde Adejobi, explained that the competition was designed to help the NTTF identify new talents and prepare athletes for major events in 2026.



“We will not relent on our efforts to support youth development. For over a decade, this tournament has fostered friendships among young people while helping the NTTF discover talent. Some of our players are now part of the national team, and what inspires us most is their enthusiasm and desire to excel,” Adejobi said.

He added that beyond staging the tournament, the foundation would continue to support players in pursuing international exposure.

“We will keep helping them achieve their dream of playing at a world level. We are satisfied with the quality of play and grateful for the support from NTTF and the Lagos State Sports Commission through the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA).”

NTTF President, Adesoji Tayo, praised the BAA Foundation’s consistency in sponsoring the tournament, describing it as a major boost to the federation’s efforts.



“We appreciate what the foundation is doing because it makes our work easier. Sponsorship allows us to identify new talents alongside established ones. Our focus remains on youth because they are the future of the sport. When you see teenagers like the Lebrun brothers of France defeating top Chinese stars, it shows us the importance of giving our young players opportunities to shine. We thank Mr Adejobi for his commitment and for keeping faith with this tournament, which closes our calendar for 2025.”



Chairman of LSTTA, Tunji Lawal, also commended the foundation’s vision, noting how the tournament has grown from a state-level event into a national competition.