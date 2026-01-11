Lagos diverts traffic for ‘Eko 170’ cycling race

Lagos State authorities have announced traffic diversion plans for the Lagos Gran Fondo “Eko 170” Cycling Race, scheduled for Sunday, January 11, from 5 am to 2 pm.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the event, organised by Dynastar Sport and Education Foundation, will feature two routes.

“The 70km route starts at Eko Atlantic, passes through Ahmadu Bello Way, Coastal Road, Okun-Ajah Community Road, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, and returns to Eko Atlantic,” Osiyemi said.

He added that the 170km route also starts at Eko Atlantic and follows the same initial roads before continuing to Epe T-Junction, Ita Marun Junction, Poka-Araga Road, Oke Osho Junction, Temu Road, returning to Eko Atlantic.

“For traffic management, all adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections on the race routes will be regulated by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other security agencies to prevent unauthorised access,” Osiyemi said. He advised motorists that roads will remain partially open and urged cooperation with traffic officials.

“These measures are in place to ensure the safety of both participants and road users during the event,” he added.

The Lagos Gran Fondo “Eko 170” is a 170-kilometre mass participation cycling event intended to promote sports tourism, healthy living, and sustainable mobility in the city. The state government said the race will also highlight Lagos’s infrastructure, coastal areas, and cultural attractions.