Lagos, Emefienem applaud TotalEnergies’ sports development efforts

Lagos State government, at the weekend, joined the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, the Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienem, and other stakeholders in commending TotalEnergies on their support for the country’s sports development.



Specifically, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Totalenergies for “its sustained commitment to Nigeria’s youth empowerment, particularly in sports, and expressed their readiness to continue to partner with the company in the collective drive to empower the youths for competitiveness in the global sports and games landscape.”



Speaking at the TotalEnergies’ AFCON 2025 Trophy Tour dinner in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, highlighted the administration’s strides in promoting sports development among the youths of the state, adding that there was a need for other companies to emulate TotalEnergies to translate the huge sporting potential of the youths to national benefit.



Ogunlende said: “I feel very happy to be part of this magnificent event. And for Total Energies, I want to thank you very much for what you are doing. We need more of Total Energies in the sporting industry.”



Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, expressed the bank’s happiness in partnering with Total Energies in the development of sports in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) interventions across the broad spectrum of Nigeria’s socioeconomic space.



He enthused: “We are happy to be here, happy because TotalEnergies has been gracious in inviting us to be part of this event.

I am excited that, having seen this cup, we are positive that by the grace of God, this trophy will return home to Nigeria as winners at the end of the CAF tournament.



We, as a bank, feel proud to support the NFF and all of the national teams for the next four years. We have been on that since last year. So, we know what it entails to support the teams, and it is part of our social responsibility, and investments that the returns may not come quickly. It is part of the sacrifices we make to create platforms for our youths to express themselves in their chosen career.”