Lakowe Lakes’ 2025 club golf championship tees off today

Participants in the 2025 Lakowe Lakes Golf Championship have gathered at the club for the competition, which tees off today and ends tomorrow.

The two-day tournament will bring together top playing members of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Club who will compete for honours in the 36-hole event that rewards skill and celebrates players that have improved throughout the golfing season.

Over 120 players have registered to compete in the event where overall winners in each class is determined by their cumulative gross score returns. The categories to be competed for includes; Ladies, Gentlemen, and Veterans, providing opportunities for players of all levels to be recognized for their contributions to club activities throughout the year.

“This championship is more than just a competition—it’s an opportunity to reward individual players who have worked on their games, improved, and most of all displayed commitment in their growth in the game,” said Femi Olagbenro, Golf Manager at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club. “We’re proud to celebrate these gentlemen and ladies to foster a spirit of excellence that defines our community.”

This year’s edition is supported by Sparkle MFB, Mixta Africa, Newmark, Africa Diving Services (ADS), Acutech Solutions Services, Geregu Power, Pocari Sweat and United Capital PLC