Marina to host Lagos Autofest on Dec 22

The BMW Club of Nigeria and Work and Play Promotion, have announced plans for the Lagos Autofest 2025, which will hold on December 22, at the Marina.

The choice of Marina, according to the organisers, is for its iconic and historic relevance with globally recognized architectural pieces that gives Lagos its right of place as a model city, and a premier tourist destination.

​The 2025 Autofest is set to uphold its tradition of delivering a showcase of automotive excellence, entertainment, and celebration.

According to the organisers, preparations are focused on surpassing the success and grandeur of all previous editions, ensuring this year’s festival becomes one of the highlights of the “Detty December” calendar.

They said that a critical pre-event stakeholders’ meeting was convened on November 27, 2025.

The meeting was hosted by Work and Play Promotion at the scenic Work and Play Place, in Ikeja. The significant attendance by key stakeholders underscored the high profile and anticipation surrounding the Autofest as one of the year’s key social and industry events.

​Key Stakeholders represented include were ​Work and Play Promotions, BMW Nigeria, Lagos State Sport Commission, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), ​Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, as well as Neighbourhood Watch, among others.

Work and Play Promotion ​President, Adeoye Ojuoko, in his remarks encouraged the team to keep an enthusiastic spirit and ensure the different elements of the partnership that make the event come to fruition is upheld.

He said: “The Autofest train is rapidly gathering speed, I strongly encourage all interested organisations, sponsors, vendors, and enthusiasts to expedite their engagement.