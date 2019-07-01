Mikel Obi joins Turkish club

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has officially joined Turkish club Trabzonspor.

“A 2 + 1-year agreement was signed with the free captain of the Nigerian National Team, Professional Footballer John Mikel Obi, with one-year option to transfer to our club,” a statement on Trabzonspor’s official website read

The 32-year-old midfielder, who is presently in Egypt with the Nigeria national team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a contract for two years with an option for an additional year.

The former Chelsea midfielder became a free agent at the end of the season after his contract at Middlesborough expired.

Mikel, who won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, Europa League and three FA Cup winners medals with Chelsea, joined Middlesbrough on a short-term deal in January after he left Tianjin Teda.

His new club Trabzonspor will play in the UEFA Europa League in the coming season following their fourth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig table last season.

The move to Turkey will see Mikel play in his fourth country having started out in Norway before he moved to England where he spent the better part of his career with London club, Chelsea.

Mikel is now the third Nigerian at Trabzonspor with Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwaekeme already key members of the Super Lig side.

