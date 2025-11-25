Morocco 2025 AFCON: NFF moves to rouse Eagles as countdown begins

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has started moves to galvanise Super Eagles players ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins next month in Morocco, officials have said.

An NFF official told The Guardian that the federation recognised the disappointment felt by the players following their inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and has, therefore, begun moves to get them “to shift attention to the Nations Cup, which will be a fitting consolatory gift to their supporters.”

He said that the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, has been in Europe to see some of the players ahead of the release of the list for the Nations Cup later this week.

“The provisional team list for the Africa Cup of Nations should be out this week, as letters have been sent to the clubs and the players on the Super Eagles’ programme.

“We are looking at opening our training camp in Morocco or anywhere in North Africa ahead of the movement to our tournament base.”

The Super Eagles are together with Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Nigeria will begin their campaign with a game against Tanzania on December 23, 2025, at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fès, while Tunisia will face Uganda at Stade Annexe of Prince Moulay in Rabat, the same day.

The top match in Group C will see Nigeria clashing with Tunisia on December 27 at Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fès, on a day the East African derby between Uganda and Tanzania will hold at Stade El Bardi in Rabat.

The last round of Group C matches will be held on December 31, with Uganda facing Nigeria at Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fès and Tunisia taking on Tanzania at Stade Annexe of Prince Moulay in Rabat. Both games will hold simultaneously.