Morocco turf favours Super Eagles than Algeria, says Monimichelle

As the Super Eagles face the Desert Foxes of Algeria this Saturday in the battle for semifinal ticket at

the ongoing AFCON, Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports, Ebi Egbe, says Nigeria has a major technical advantage over their Algerian counterparts.

“To achieve results in a major tournament like the AFCON goes far beyond tactics or individual brilliance,” Egbe told The Guardian on Friday. “The hybrid natural pitch being used at the AFCON is a decisive factor. An Hybrid natural turf systems deliver faster ball circulation, consistent bounce, and better traction and stability.

“This setup rewards teams that play high-tempo, vertical, transition based football which is exactly the Super Eagles’ DNA. Nigeria’s players are built for this surface. Most Nigerian internationals ply their trade in top European leagues that has Hybrid turf environments for match days and training.

“These elite players are conditioned for one-touch play, quick turns, explosive acceleration on firm, and stable surfaces. Algeria’s domestic bias works will surely work against them. A large percentage of

Algerian players are still heavily exposed to 100 percent natural grass pitches that are softer, slower and more forgiving.”

Egbe continued: “On hybrid turf, the ball speed increases, timing errors are punished, defensive recovery becomes harder. That adjustment period can be costly at an elite tournament level.

“Hybrid systems do not forgive slow decision making, heavy first touches and poor body positioning. Nigeria’s athleticism, pressing intensity, and pace on the wings become lethal under these conditions.

“This is not sentiment, it is sports science and pitch dynamics. On a hybrid natural pitch, Nigerian Super Eagles have an upper hand gaining speed, ball control and confidence. If the Super Eagles stay

disciplined and focused, the pitch itself becomes their silent ally. The game against Algeria is of advantage to Nigeria not by luck, but by surface intelligence,” he stated.