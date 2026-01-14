Morocco’s a big test, but we’ll overcome, says Chelle

• Iwobi banks on team unity, chemistry to beat Morocco

• CAF appoints Ghanaian referee for semifinal duel

Radiating confidence in their ability to achieve their fourth trophy target at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle and the team’s midfield conductor, Alex Iwobi, have assured Nigerians of victory over the Atlas Lions when they meet in the second semifinal of the championship today.

Nigeria is meeting Morocco for the second time at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium Rabat. The first time they met in Rabat in 1983, the Green Eagles, captained by the late Stephen Keshi, defeated the Atlas Lions 4-3 on penalties after the regular time ended goalless. That was the final leg of the Cote d’Ivoire 1984 Nations Cup qualifier.

A few months later, the Atlas Lions had their pound of flesh in Casablanca, beating the same Green Eagles 4-3 on penalties in a 1984 Los Angeles Olympics qualifier. It came after the first leg in Lagos had ended goalless.

At the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria have won the popular tag of awaiting champions following their faultless efforts so far in the championship that has thrown up four of the continent’s biggest sides in the semifinals.

Egypt and Senegal will kick off the semifinals today by 4.00 p.m. Nigerian time, while the Super Eagles and Atlas Lions will enter the fray from 8.00 p.m.

Looking forward to an entertaining and tough game against the hosts, Super Eagles Manager, Chelle, described the game as potentially as difficult as the quarterfinal clash with Algeria, adding that his wards are primed to rise to the occasion.

Speaking before the team’s final training session at the main media centre of the Mohammed VI football complex, Rabat, yesterday, Chelle said that the Super Eagles recognise that Nigerians’ expectations are high hence their readiness to surmount every obstacle to defeat their opponents.

He said: “Algeria was a big test… Morocco is a big test… every game is the biggest test for this team. Because the expectation is so big, we are ready fully prepared for all of them.”

Chelle said that because no two games are the same, he tries to prepare his team for the different challenges.

“I have to check my players to know how they are physically. The state of the players will determine our approach to the match against Morocco, but be assured that we will play to win.”

Also speaking at the media session, Iwobi hinged Super Eagles’ outstanding performances so far to the chemistry the players have built over the years playing together.

He said: “I feel the difference is the sense of brotherhood, the family environment that we’ve created for each other. In the previous championships, the team was strong, but at the same time, the team was young, and we were learning about each other.

“I feel that right now, everybody’s entering their prime. Everyone’s doing well, respectfully, for their clubs, and you can see the joy and the chemistry that we have when we’re playing for our country.

“I mean, it’s not just on the pitch, it is also off the pitch. There’s a big unity, there’s a big family, and it starts from the coach as well as the players.

“The coach has brought that brotherhood, and it’s nice because we’re one big family. And you can see on the pitch that we’re fighting for each other. He is bringing out the best, not just in me, but in all the players.”

Iwobi is one of the Nigerian players in contention for the MVP of the championship award. The others are Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has picked Ghana’s Daniel Nii Laryea to officiate the highly anticipated game at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, where continental giants will battle for a place in the final.

Laryea recently served as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during Morocco’s tense quarterfinal victory over Cameroon, a match that demanded sharp judgment and calm intervention.

Earlier in the competition, Laryea also took charge as centre referee in the group-stage encounter between Algeria and Burkina Faso, where he effectively controlled the pace and discipline of the game.