NBA, FIBA, others set to celebrate World Basketball Day

• 19 Coaches From Africa To Conduct Clinics In 13 Countries

The NBA family and the global basketball community, including the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), USA Basketball, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), will celebrate the third yearly World

Basketball Day on Sunday, December 21 by engaging hundreds of millions of youth and fans in the U.S. and around the world through clinics, social media campaigns, in-arena activities and more.

In conjunction with World Basketball Day and the 175th anniversary of the YMCA – where Dr. James Naismith first introduced the game of basketball in 1891 – the NBA and YMCA are announcing an extension of their longstanding relationship by collaborating on year-long youth basketball and community-focused programming that will support the YMCA and the six million youths it serves in the U.S. yearly.

The collaboration will also feature renovations of some YMCA facilities across the country. In celebration of World Basketball Day, the NBA’s global and localized social and digital media channels, which reach hundreds of millions of fans globally, will feature sound bites from NBA players about what World Basketball Day means to them, along with highlights of World Basketball Day activations around the world.

Additionally, in collaboration with local federations and partners, the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and NBA Basketball School programs that reach tens of millions of youth and coaches worldwide each year will have access to a playbook with exclusive basketball training and education content.

Established in 2023 by the United Nations, World Basketball Day is observed annually on Dec. 21, the date Dr. James Naismith first introduced the game of basketball at the YMCA in Springfield, Mass., in 1891, and celebrates cross-cultural unity through a shared passion for the game and the values it represents.

According to the organisers, the World Basketball Day will also serve as a “3-for-1 Day” in NBA All-Star Voting. On Sunday, December 21, fans with an NBA ID can submit one ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com to have their vote count three times.

On Sunday, former NBA player Taj Gibson will lead a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic in New York City for 200 youth from the YMCA of Greater New York, just as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will host a basketball clinic in Springfield for youth from local YMCAs, led by former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams.

The NBA, in collaboration with New York Cares, provided 150 Wilson basketballs to students across New York City as part of World Basketball Day and NBA Cares Season of Giving.

Also on Sunday, FIBA will announce the inductees to the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2026, just as the NBA will honor Dr. Naismith, who was born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, on its localized channels inCanada.

Nineteen coaches from the Africa Coaches Programme – part of NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League’s ongoing commitment to developing coaching talent across the continent – will conduct coaching clinics in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Eritrea, Gabon, Libya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia and Senegal.

Local basketball players and content creators from Australia, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines will be featured in World Basketball Day content across the NBA’s localized channels in those countries.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said: “World Basketball Day takes on a special meaning this year as we commemorate the 175th anniversary of the YMCA, where the sport was first invented 134 years ago. We are thrilled to join our many friends in the basketball community to celebrate the game’s impact and influence around the world.”

President and CEO of YMCA of the USA Suzanne McCormick said: “The YMCA and the NBA share a long-standing belief in the power of sport to build community. As we celebrate the YMCA’s 175 th anniversary, World Basketball Day offers a meaningful moment to honor our history as the birthplace of basketball and to highlight its ongoing impact. We are honored to join the NBA in celebrating a game that inspires connection, belonging, and personal growth for millions of young people. This

collaboration allows us to broaden our collective reach and ensure that the benefits of youth sports are felt in every community we serve.”

On his part, NBA champion and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said: “World Basketball Day is a chance to celebrate the game and impact it has on people everywhere. Basketball has had such a positive influence on my life, and I hope I can pass along the joy and skills I’ve learned, both on-and-off the court, to the next generation.”

For WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert: “World Basketball Day is a powerful reminder that this game has the unique ability to unite communities in every corner of the world. As the WNBA continues to reach new heights on the court and in culture, we are dedicated to opening more doors – expanding access, visibility and opportunity so that girls around the globe can experience the joy and possibility that basketball creates. We are proud to stand alongside the global basketball family in championing the next generation of leaders, superstars and game-changers who will carry this sport forward.”

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said: “The NBA G League is proud to celebrate the third annual World Basketball Day during the Winter Showcase Semifinals. Our league remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities for players everywhere, and this celebration underscores how global that mission truly is.”

For Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall, “World Basketball Day underscores basketball’s unique ability to unite people, inspire ambition, and drive positive change around the world. Through the Basketball Africa League, we are making a long-term investment in the future of the game across Africa by prioritizing leadership, education and opportunity at the grassroots and professional levels.