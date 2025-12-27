NBB of C boss, Ladipo, honoured with specialised belt from WBB

The World Boxing Bureau (WBB) has awarded the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, a special honorary boxing belt in appreciation of his significant achievements in boxing in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The CEO and President of the WBB, Al-Rahim Burke, personally customised the belt specifically for Ladipo, who is the first person in Nigeria to receive such a coveted boxing souvenir in appreciation of his efforts on professional boxing The belt was presented to Dr. Ladipo by Miyen Akiri of Prize Fighting.tv Boxing Promotions in Lagos.

In response to the prestigious gift, Dr. Ladipo expressed gratitude to the WBB President for considering him deserving and acknowledging his efforts to advance professional boxing in Nigeria. He also extended an invitation to additional investors and promoters to join his board in what he called an exciting new era of professional boxing in Nigeria.

“I’m dedicating this personalised belt to every member of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, who has been diligently striving to elevate professional boxing in Nigeria to the remarkable height it has reached. Dr. Ladipo stated.

He added: “As we strive to offer opportunities, motivate new champions, and uphold the proud legacy of the NBBofC.”

Ladipo emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving these goals. With the support of the board members, he believes that they can transform the landscape of boxing in the country, inspiring the next generation of boxers to pursue their dreams.

World Boxing Bureau (WBB), which has its headquarters located in the city of Irvington, in the state of New Jersey, United States of America, is a professional boxing sanctioning body with a rich history and an exciting new future, providing up-and-coming boxing prospects, both men and women, with the opportunity to compete for our prestigious championship belts.

